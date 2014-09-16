Electrosonic Welcomes Josh Cottrell as System Consultant for the Entertainment Market

Electrosonic is pleased to announce that Josh Cottrell has joined the company as a System Consultant for Sales. He is based in the company's Burbank office and will focus on Electrosonic's Entertainment business that includes themed environments and attractions.

Josh Cottrell has worked at the highest levels of the entertainment industry for more than 16 years, and his credits include numerous award-winning productions. For 10 years, he served as Show Systems Manager, then subsequently as Project Manager/Show Systems Manager, at BRC Imagination Arts in Burbank where his projects spanned the globe. Among them were the Story Garden by AMOREPACIFIC; the USA Pavilion at Shanghai Expo 2010; "Exploration Space: Explorers Wanted" and the "Shuttle Launch Experience" at the Kennedy Space Center; The Heineken Experience in Amsterdam; and the Empire State Building's "Dare to Dream" exhibit.

"Over the years Josh has done multiple projects with us as an Electrosonic client," says Bryan Hinckley, Electrosonic's Business Development Manager. "Having come on board from the client side, he has a unique perspective on the way we work and the services we provide. Josh has had such good experiences with Electrosonic that he ultimately wanted to join our team!"

"I am delighted to be part of a group that is respected throughout the industry and has completed countless world class projects," says Cottrell. "I'm looking forward to adapting my skills to the Electrosonic side of the business and moving ahead with exciting new projects."

Cottrell began his career in the entertainment industry as a technician at one of Southern California's legendary theme parks, Knott's Berry Farm. From there he expanded his talents to include special effects, audio, video and control systems, rigging, pyrotechnics, scenery, lighting, staging of live spectaculars and stunt shows, theme park design and planning, 3D and animated media, technical direction and project management.

For three years, he was a Producer, Project Manager and Technical Director at Landmark Entertainment in North Hollywood. Among his credits there were "Hershey's Really Big 3D Show" in Hershey, Pennsylvania; "The Secrets of Castle O'Sullivan" at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, Virginia; and "The Mask" at Warner Bros. Movie World Madrid theme park.

For 12 years, Cottrell also headed his own company, Precision Effects, in Sherman Oaks, California, which provided project management, special effects, show action, scenery, technical direction and production fabrication for a wide range of customers, including the Crystal Cathedral in Garden Grove, California; Magic Mountain's "Batman Stunt Show;" and Tomb Raider's "Jewels of the Serpent" at Paramount Parks.

Cottrell's extensive experience has covered creative, technical, and management efforts from concept to production to the field. He has a proven ability to realize the creative intent, provide solid technology solutions and create seamless show and facility integration within a project's resources.

"Josh is incredibly well respected in the industry, and his contacts and connections are second to none. We're very proud to welcome him to the Electrosonic team," Hinckley says.

About Electrosonic

Electrosonic, celebrating its 50th anniversary, is an international audio-visual company that creates tailored, state-of-the-art solutions for a wide range of markets including theme parks, museums, control rooms, and corporate meeting rooms. Since its founding in 1964, Electrosonic has built a strong reputation for working on complex projects, both large and small, and has developed lasting partnerships with customers and suppliers. Beyond complete integrated systems, Electrosonic provides a comprehensive scope of services including technical design, projector lamp sales, maintenance and operational support.

