Harmonic Powers First DVB Carrier ID Trials With Ellipse(R) 3202 Contribution Encoder

Ellipse(R) Encoder Used by Leading Global Satellite Operators, Including Eutelsat, Intelsat, RR Media, and SES to Test CID Monitoring

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Sept. 13, 2014 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that the new Ellipse(R) 3202 contribution encoder has been used by several leading satellite operators around the world to test the new DVB Carrier ID (DVB-CID) standard. Ellipse 3202 is one of the first digital satellite newsgathering encoders that supports DVB-CID. The trials were organized by the Satellite Interference Reduction Group (IRG), a global industry organization dedicated to combating and mitigating radio frequency interference (RFI) for an interference-free satellite frequency spectrum. Utilizing the Ellipse 3202 encoder, which is the industry's first DSNG encoding solution with an integrated modulator that supports DVB-CID, satellite operators can reduce interference between satellite signals.

The first DVB-CID trial using Harmonic's Ellipse 3202 contribution encoder was conducted on Aug. 5. During the demonstration, the satellite signal was uplinked by RR Media in Israel and received by an Intelsat teleport in Germany, with coordination and supervision by Intelsat in Ellenwood, Georgia. The second trial took place on Aug. 15. A satellite signal was uplinked by SES in Luxembourg, and the transmission was received and verified by Eutelsat in France.

"The World Broadcast Union has mandated that new DSNG encoders and satellite modulators support the Carrier ID standard, and in about two years we can anticipate that all satellite transmissions will be carrying DVB-CID," said Martin Coleman, executive director, Satellite Interference Reduction Group. "Being able to conduct trials such as this enables us to help prepare the satellite industry for the future."

Prior to the DVB-CID standard, ID information was carried in the NIT tables of the MPEG transport stream. The new DVB-CID standard will replace the NIT format by end of 2017, and mitigates satellite interference by adding an identifier in a separate spread spectrum carrier below the main traffic signal. It can also carry information such as the name, location, and telephone number of the uplink station. This enables satellite operators to determine which carrier is interfering with the transmission.

By supporting the DVB-CID and DVB-S2X standards, the Ellipse 3202 encoder ensures that satellite operators are prepared for the future. The Ellipse 3202 encoder also offers a variety of advanced features, such as 4:2:2 10-bit encoding of 1080p60 content and dual power supplies, to increase video quality and reliability for broadcast contribution applications. The compact, 1-RU Ellipse encoders fit easily in DSNG vehicles, teleports, and flyaway packages operating on the C, Ku, and Ka bands.

"Harmonic leads the industry in supporting next-generation standards like DVB-CID and DVB-S2X, helping our customers to provide superior video quality," said Peter Alexander, chief marketing officer, Harmonic. "We're excited to work with global satellite operators and the Satellite Interference Reduction Group to make this new standard become a reality for the satellite industry."

The Ellipse 3202 encoder is one of the latest additions to Harmonic's contribution encoder product portfolio. Harmonic will demonstrate the Ellipse 3202 encoder for the first time at IBC2014, Sept. 12-16, in Amsterdam at stand 1.B20. The encoder will also be featured as a key part of the Satellite Interference Reduction Group's Carrier ID tour at IBC2014. The tour walks participants through the various stages of a DVB-CID transmission, explaining how interference issues are resolved. Experts will be on hand during the tour to answer any questions about the DVB-CID standard and technology.

Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

# # #

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. The company's production-ready innovation enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated services for television and new media video platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the anticipated capabilities and benefits of Harmonic's Ellipse(R) 3202 contribution encoder. Our expectations and beliefs regarding this product may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that the Ellipse 3202 may not meet some or all of its anticipated capabilities or provide some or all of its anticipated benefits, such as reliability and the provision of superior video quality.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, such as those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec.31, 2013, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

EDITOR'S NOTE -- Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.