Sonnet Technologies Announces Laptop Sleeve Plus Screen Cleaner for 13-Inch MacBook(R) Pro With Retina(TM) Display

Form-Fitting Cover Protects Computer's Finish During Transport

IRVINE, Calif. -- Nov. 1, 2012 -- Sonnet Technologies today announced the immediate availability of its 2fit(TM) Laptop Sleeve plus Screen Protector for the 13-inch MacBook(R) Pro with Retina(TM) display computer.

Stylish and practical, the titanium-colored 2fit sleeve is a form-fitting cover that helps prevent damage to the computer's finish. The 2fit sleeve has a comfortable feel and provides a durable layer of protection for the computer when stowed together with items such as pens, keys, or an iPhone(R) in backpacks or briefcases. Each 2fit sleeve is constructed of plush microfiber material, custom-tailored for the newest MacBook Pro model. This machine-washable sleeve stretches to provide a snug fit. When not in use as a cover, the 2fit sleeve can function as a heat shield between the laptop and lap. The 2fit package includes a screen cleaner made of a high-quality optical cloth, perfect for cleaning the Retina display.

The 2fit Laptop Sleeve plus Screen Cleaner for 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display (part no. 2FIT-13TR) is available now for $19.95. More information on this product is available at www.sonnettech.com/product/2fit.html.

