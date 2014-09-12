Facilis Technology and Marquis Broadcast Announce TerraBlock Compatibility with Medway and Project Parking at IBC 2014

Integrated Shared Storage, Media and Metadata Workflow Fuels Productivity

Amsterdam, Netherlands, IBC Conference Stand 7.E08 -Shared storage provider Facilis Technology and Marquis Broadcast, specialists in content workflows and media integration software, announced today that they've joined forces to qualify Medway and Project Parking products with TerraBlock shared storage. The strategic partnership will help Facilis customers take advantage of Medway's extensive media and metadata tracking features for enhanced project management in Avid® environments.

TerraBlock is Facilis' multi-platform, high-capacity shared storage solution that facilitates highly collaborative workflows in post production and content creation environments. Supporting 8/16Gbps Fibre Channel and 1/10Gbps Ethernet through the Facilis Shared File System, TerraBlock delivers advanced performance with industry-standard creative applications. Medway is Marquis Broadcast's comprehensive software toolkit that integrates broadcast platforms by providing transfer and format conversion tools for media and metadata, and Project Parking is an intuitive solution for analyzing and managing media to optimize shared storage utilization.

"Our customers desire the flexibility to work with a shared storage solution that best matches their specific workflow needs, so qualifying Medway and Project Parking with TerraBlock was a natural evolution for us," said Simon Fearn, product manager, Marquis Broadcast. "We tested TerraBlock with our software and it performed seamlessly, giving editors the ability to share media and projects fast and efficiently."

"Medway and Project Parking are exceptional tools for post production facilities and broadcasters, and there's an incredible synergy between the software and TerraBlock. With these products working with TerraBlock, our customers with Avid setups can now opt for an integrated toolset that will streamline project management and accelerate turnaround," shared James McKenna, VP of Marketing, Facilis Technology.

For more information about Facilis and TerraBlock, visit www.facilis.com or stop by Facilis' IBC stand, 7.E08, from September 12- 16, 2014.

About Facilis Technology

Founded in 2003, Massachusetts-based Facilis Technology, Inc. designs and builds affordable, high-capacity, turnkey shared storage and archiving solutions for post production and content creation professionals working in the film, television, education and audiovisual markets. Its production-proven solutions are fast and intuitive - making it easier for creative professionals to collaborate and work more efficiently. Flexible, scalable and compatible with industry-standard creative solutions, Facilis' products blend seamlessly into any studio environment - boutique, mid-size or large - and have been installed in more than 2000 facilities worldwide. http://facilis.com/

