AJA Announces KONA 4 Support for Adobe Creative Cloud

AJA KONA 4 with new Windows Support Delivers Video and Audio I/O In HD, 2K, 4K and Beyond

Grass Valley, CA --At IBC 2014, AJA Video Systems announced that its KONA 4 professional desktop video and audio I/O card now supports the latest versions of Adobe's flagship video applications in Adobe® Creative Cloud®. Device driver and plug-in software is available as a free download from AJA's website, allowing users of Adobe video applications, including Adobe Premiere® Pro CC, Adobe After Effects® CC and Adobe SpeedGrade® CC, to take advantage of KONA 4's unparalleled features for managing 4K, UltraHD, 2K and HD pipelines. Adobe Creative Cloud includes the most up-to-date versions of favorite Adobe desktop apps such as Adobe Premiere Pro, Photoshop®, After Effects, Illustrator® and more.

"Our customers need flexible workflow options, so we've delivered incredible new features and performance enhancements to the latest Adobe Creative Cloud release that help simplify high-res post workflows," said Simon Williams, director of strategic relations at Adobe. "AJA's KONA family of products delivers stellar capture and playback performance that supports Adobe Creative Cloud. The synergy between the products opens up new possibilities for post pros working in HD, 2K, 4K or beyond."

"Adobe and AJA have a long history of working together to provide the creative community with simplified workflows for producing media, even when working with high-frame rate video," shared AJA President Nick Rashby. "With this latest support, Adobe Creative Cloud users can tap into KONA 4 to streamline ingest, monitoring and management of multi-format 4K, UltraHD, HD and SD files while maintaining top image quality."

KONA 4 was previously only available through AJA's channel for third-party developers, but is now available as a retail product with drivers for Windows 7 and Windows 8. Additionally, a new update for the free AJA Control Room software for ingest, playback and output on Windows now supports KONA 4.

KONA 4 Feature Highlights Include:

-- Support for 4K and UltraHD ingest and output at frame rates up to 60p

-- 10-bit 4K/UltraHD and 2K/Dual-link/HD/SD input and output

-- HDMI output, up to UltraHD 50/60p at 8 bit 4:2:0

-- Realtime 10-bit Down-Conversion from 4K/UltraHD to 2K/HD

-- 8-ch. AES/EBU, 8-ch. embedded HDMI, and 16-ch. embedded SDI digital audio I/O

-- Support for 4:2:2 and 4:4:4 workflows

-- External connectivity extension through optional K3G-BOX breakout box

-- AJA driver and application support on Windows 7 and Windows 8

Pricing and Availability

KONA 4 is now available through AJA's worldwide network of resellers at a US MSRP of $1,995. For more information about AJA products, please visit www.aja.com .

About Adobe Creative Cloud

With Creative Cloud, your creative apps are always evolving. At IBC, Adobe is previewing the next wave of innovation coming to the Creative Cloud video apps, including Adobe Premiere Pro CC and Adobe After Effects CC. New advances include timesaving media and project management features, and a refined user interface with HiDPI support across all of the video desktop apps. With frequent feature releases, it's easy for Creative Cloud members to stay up to speed on industry developments and new hardware and formats, including new support for the GoPro CineForm intermediate codec and more. Learn more about new features coming to Adobe Creative Cloud at www.adobe.com/go/video, or visit Adobe at IBC Hall 7, Stand 7.G27.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional, broadcast and post-production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com .

# # #

All trademarks and copyrights are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.