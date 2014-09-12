AJA Announces New OEM Relationship with PlayBox Technology

AJA Corvid 88, Corvid 22 and Corvid Will Support Video Out in PlayBox’s AirBox Universal Playout and Streaming Automation Server

Amsterdam, Netherlands, IBC Conference Stand 7.F11 -- AJA Video Systems today announced that its Corvid 88, Corvid 22 and Corvid video and audio I/O cards for developers will be supported in PlayBox Technology’s AirBox playout server.

“We provide turnkey broadcast solutions to television networks around the world, and many of our customers and integrators have been requesting AJA support in our popular Channel-in-a-Box,” said Stanislav Petkov, CTO, PlayBox Technology. “AJA is a trusted brand that many of our integrators are familiar with. We currently have AJA’s Corvid cards working with AirBox to deliver multi-channel, high-density video and audio I/O, and look forward to bringing this to our customers, further extending their premiere hardware options when working with our products.”

“PlayBox Technology is known for developing robust all-in-one solutions for broadcasters, and together our companies both share a high regard for delivering reliability, quality, support and value,” said Nick Rashby, president, AJA Video Systems. “We recently launched our Corvid 88 high-density multi-channel video I/O solution at NAB and are honored to add PlayBox Technology to our growing list of Corvid third-party developer partners.”

About PlayBox Technology AirBox

AirBox provides automated content playout for satellite channels, cable head-ends, over-the-air broadcasters and corporate TV users. At a fraction of the price of any digital videotape player, a single AirBox server delivers the same high quality video and audio via its single or multi-channel SDI outputs. Integral features include multi-language audio, graphics and subtitle insertion, last-minute playlist changes and clip editing.

About AJA Corvid

Corvid is AJA’s family of products designed for integration into solutions offered by third-party Developer Partners, for applications on Windows and Linux. Corvid 88 delivers high-density multi-channel video and audio I/O via an 8-lane PCIe 2.0 card. Corvid 22 is a 4-lane PCIe card supporting high-performance, dual-channel video and embedded 24-bit audio I/O in a single card. Corvid is a standard 4-lane PCIe card offering single-channel video and audio I/O.

About PlayBox Technology

PlayBox Technology (www.PlayBox.tv) is an international communications and information-technology company serving the broadcast, corporate and digital signage markets in more than 120 countries. It is dedicated to the research, design, development and provision of the best products, systems, solutions and services. With over 15,000 TV and branding channels powered by PlayBox Technology, the chances are you will have experienced our broadcast solutions for yourself. Users cover a wide range of today's broadcast activities and include start-up TV channels, webcasters, DVB (IP/ASI) TV channels, interactive TV and music channels, film channels, remote TV channels and disaster recovery channels as well as satellite, local, regional, national and international broadcasters.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional, broadcast and post-production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com .

