iZotope Launches RX 4: Complete Audio Repair and Enhancement

iZotope, Inc., a leading audio technology company, has released the next generation of its industry-standard audio repair toolkit, RX. iZotope’s award-winning software transforms flawed audio into pristine, usable material by removing noises, distortions, reverb, and other common audio problems. RX 4 and RX 4 Advanced incorporate significant new workflow-optimizing functionality, leaving more time for creativity in audio and video editing. For anyone in audio post production, broadcast, dialogue editing and mixing, independent filmmaking, or music production, RX 4 can make poorly recorded audio intelligible and ready for primetime.

RX 4 Advanced is the result of iZotope’s collaboration with working professionals to identify new ways of improving workflows. They’ve translated these insights into technologies that address common needs and reflect the way people naturally want to work. New features in RX 4 move beyond audio repair—letting professionals enhance their audio.

“Audio quality is a significant concern for media workflows worldwide, spanning professionals in film and TV post production to music mixing and mastering,” says Rob D’Amico, Senior Product Manager for iZotope. “iZotope has developed an audio solution that is equally valuable in the music recording studio, post production suite, on the film set, or in your home editing setup.”

RX 4 enables users to significantly speed up their workflow through the addition of new intelligent modules, time-saving features, and deeper levels of integration with their host.

Significant new features in RX 4 include:

●Clip Gain: Easily adjust and balance the volume of vocals and instruments with this new non-destructive editing feature.

●Dialogue Denoiser: Reduce distracting background noise from dialogue and vocals in real time (now a standard feature with both RX 4 and RX 4 Advanced).

●RX Connect: Streamline the editing process with a round-trip workflow compatible with industry-standard hosts.



For audio professionals in post production, music production, and mastering, RX 4 Advanced boasts additional time-saving features.

●Leveler: Automatically balance the volume of a mix, freeing more time for creative mix decisions.

●Ambient Match: Match the environment noise or room tone of two different audio recordings with ease

●EQ Match: Ensure a consistent-sounding mix by matching multiple recordings with varying sonic profiles.

●Loudness: Process whole program mixes or segments to comply with international industry standards and network-specific guidelines.

Learn more about RX 4

RX in Amsterdam

IBC attendees will be able to get their first glimpse of RX 4 atAvid Connect Europe, or catch its public debut on stage at theCPUG Amsterdam SuperMeet. RX 4 will also be available for viewing at the Avid Booth (Hall 7 | Stand J20) throughout IBC.

Pricing and availability

RX 4 and RX 4 Advanced are available now.

Through September 25, 2014, RX 4 will be available for $299 (Reg. $349/ €285) MSRP and RX 4 Advanced for $999 (Reg. $1199 / €919) MSRP.

Users of previous RX versions can log in to their iZotope accounts at www.izotope.com/en/account/ for upgrade information and special upgrade pricing.

Customers who purchase RX 3 or RX 3 Advanced after July 1, 2014 will receive a free upgrade upon release.

Compatibility

Both RX 4 and RX 4 Advanced can be used as a standalone audio editor or as a plug-in. Supported plug-in formats include 64-bit AAX (Pro Tools 11), RTAS/AudioSuite (Pro Tools 7.4-10), VST, VST 3, and Audio Unit.