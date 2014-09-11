IBC 2014: Aston unveils new cost effective HbbTV 1.5 HD PVR set-top box platform using Viaccess-Orca's Dynamic Sentinel cardless conditional access system (CAS)

Aston's MAYA(R) HD Connect delivers a high standard of content protection for cardless Pay-TV Operators as well as cutting edge technologies

Bagnolet, September 11th 2014 -- Aston today announces the integration of Viaccess-Orca's Dynamic Sentinel into its cost effective HbbTV 1.5 MAYA(R) HD Connect PVR set-top box platform. Aston has a long track record of co-operation with Viaccess-Orca's content protection solutions and this time, both firms teamed up to offer customers the industry's premiere hybrid cardless security platform that addresses the pay-TV market's most pressing needs. This new platform will be showcased at IBC 2014 on Viaccess-Orca booth (Hall 1, stand A51).

Aston, through its long-time expertise in the field of digital set-top boxes, has demonstrated its ability to address major operators' expectations of high standard features as well as premium content security requirements. Viaccess-Orca's Dynamic Sentinel cardless conditional access (CAS) platform delivers a high standard of content protection, and will be embedded on Aston's cost effective HbbTV 1.5 MAYA(R) HD Connect PVR set-top box platform.

Integrating the highest quality standards in terms of technical specifications and hardware design, the MAYA(R) HD Connect platform brings all of the benefits of HbbTV connected services to operators by supporting both broadcast and broadband access. The advanced set-top box includes PVR-Ready functionalities, multi-room streaming, and DRM engine for VOD services.

As a world premiere, the DRM engine also enables Push VOD management, using part of the brand new HbbTV v2.0 standard. As a result of a tight cooperation with Eutelsat, this makes MAYA(R) HD Connect the first ever set-top box platform to integrate this new protocol for HbbTV VoD services display.

The MAYA(R) HD Connect features an optimized design that delivers exceptional value for money. All mechanical and hardware designs have been totally optimized through a unique approach that makes no concessions on innovation, exclusiveness, quality and reliability. In keeping with Aston's reputation for exclusive trend-setting industrial design, the innovative, compact and exceptionally sleek MAYA(R) HD Connect sets new standards in the set-top box market.

The ready to deploy MAYA(R) HD Connect is available in satellite, terrestrial, and cable versions.

"Viaccess-Orca has earned the trust of operators and content owners around the world by providing the highest standard of security," said François Moreau de Saint Martin, CEO at Viaccess-Orca. "By partnering with Aston, Viaccess-Orca continues in that tradition, providing pay-TV operators with cost-effective, secure, and ready-to-deploy solutions tailored to their exact specifications."

"Viaccess-Orca and Aston have a longstanding, successful working relationship," said Stephane Nitenberg, managing director, Aston. "This latest strategic partnership allows us to provide customers with the industry's premiere cardless conditional access system on our advanced state-of-the-art HbbTV set-top boxes."

About Aston

en.aston-france.com - www.aston-france.com

Since 1988, Aston designs, develops and manufactures Set-top box and CAM solutions for digital satellite and terrestrial TV, in addition to new connected added-value services. As a major manufacturer, Aston controls its entire production chain, from product design through to sales and marketing. Innovation and technology have always been at the heart of the company's strategy. As such, Aston works with key partners to develop hybrid platforms with OTT and connected TV solutions, VoD, Catch-Up TV, HbbTV and Android applications. Aston also develops advanced solutions for Multi-room and Multi-screen applications as well as an innovative wide range of professional and consumer secure CI/CI+ 1.3 CAMs, compliant with most of the CAS operators and offering an unequalled level of service to the market.

For more information follow us on Facebook and Twitter @AstonFrance

Press Contact: aurelie.horman@aston-france.com

About Viaccess-Orca

As a leading global provider of content protection, delivery, and discovery solutions, Viaccess-Orca is shaping the ultimate content experience. Through its integrated range of business-savvy products and solutions, Viaccess-Orca helps service providers in the cable, DTT, satellite, IPTV, and OTT industries gain a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving multiscreen environment. By enabling service providers to securely deliver an engaging user experience on any device, Viaccess-Orca is reinventing the entertainment landscape. Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group. For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and LinkedIn.