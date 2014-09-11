M7 Group Chooses Viaccess-Orca CAS to Secure DTH Services Across Seven European Countries

PARIS -- Sept. 10, 2014 -- Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, announced today that European satellite services provider M7 Group, which serves more than 3 million subscribers across seven countries, has selected a comprehensive content protection solution from Viaccess-Orca to support its next generation DTH offering. Using Prime Sentinel card-based conditional access system (CAS), M7 Group will securely deliver premium content to subscribers' set-top boxes (STBs).

"M7 Group operates a variety of DTH and IPTV services across Europe, including Skylink for the Czech and Slovak market, AustriaSat in Austria and Hungary, CanalDigitaal and Online.nl in The Netherlands, and TV VLAANDEREN and TéléSAT in Belgium. As part of our overall strategy, we wanted to deploy a consistent ecosystem to reduce operational complexity and costs," said Marco Visser, CEO at M7 Group. "Viaccess-Orca has provided us with an innovative, flexible, and cost-effective solution for content protection. By supporting flexible configuration and offering pay-as-you-grow scalability, the chosen Viaccess-Orca solution lowers our overall operational expenses, while guaranteeing us a future proof content security solution of our content."

Viaccess-Orca's Prime Sentinel CAS provides advanced security for a wide range of TV service models including live TV, catch-up, PVR, and video-on-demand. M7 subscribers' rights management will be provided through Expert Sentinel, a VO service off-loading operational actions from the operators and allowing them to focus on selling and optimizing their service offering.

In addition to content protection solutions from Viaccess-Orca, M7 Group has deployed a new ecosystem that includes STB hardware and chipsets from various industry partners. Prime Sentinel has been pre-integrated with Zenterio OS, which is served on Kaonmedia's hybrid DTH/OTT IPTV STBs -- a zapper and a PVR -- providing M7 Group with a unique and flexible ready-to-deploy solution fitting all its markets.

"Viaccess-Orca and our ecosystem partners have provided M7 Group with a versatile, scalable, and secure television solution that can be deployed with a short time to market," said François Moreau de Saint Martin, CEO of Viaccess-Orca. "Unlike other content security solutions, our Prime Sentinel CAS supports multiple business models and advanced STB chipsets features including Multi-CA. By providing operators with increased flexibility, our solution reduces capital and operating expenses, while protecting their revenue streams."

About M7 Group

M7 Group is a Pan-European Provider of DTH satellite services for consumers and business customers. Headquartered in Luxembourg, M7 Group operates the following brands: CanalDigitaal in The Netherlands, TV Vlaanderen in Flanders and TéléSAT in French speaking Belgium, AustriaSat and HD Austria in Austria, AustriaSat Magyarország in Hungary, and CS Link and Skylink in the Czech and Slovak markets. All brands offer tailor-made packages for customers adapted to the local culture and language in these countries. Today, M7 Group serves more than three million customers. In addition, M7 Group also provides IPTV and OTT services in The Netherlands under the brand Online.nl as well as Internet and telephony services to its customers in The Netherlands and Belgium. M7 Group is part of the CDS Group which also own Stream Group who deliver enhanced interactive video, OTT, and multiscreen services in Europe and Asia through its Solocoo platform.

About Viaccess-Orca

As a leading global provider of content protection, delivery, and discovery solutions, Viaccess-Orca is shaping the ultimate content experience. Through its integrated range of business-savvy products and solutions, Viaccess-Orca helps service providers in the cable, DTT, satellite, IPTV, and OTT industries gain a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving multiscreen environment. By enabling service providers to securely deliver an engaging user experience on any device, Viaccess-Orca is reinventing the entertainment landscape. Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group. For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and LinkedIn.

