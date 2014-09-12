SunBriteTV Debuts Full Line of Rugged Pro Series Outdoor Televisions, Direct Sunlight Readable

DENVER, Colorado, Sept 12, 2014 — SunBriteTV, manufacturer of the world’s best-selling outdoor television, will be exhibiting its direct sunlight readable Pro Series outdoor TVs at CEDIA EXPO 2014 (booth #664). Designed for permanent outdoor installation, SunBriteTVs feature high-grade weatherproofing technology that protects internal components from rain, snow, dust, insects, humidity, and salt air.

Intended for direct sunlight installations in residential or commercial settings, SunBriteTV’s rugged Pro Series models heave ultra-bright high-NIT panels with Enhanced Solar Tolerance. This technology prevents isotropic blackout, a common problem with indoor TVs in bright sunlight that causes temporary on-screen black fading. The TVs are equipped with anti-glare tempered glass protecting the LED panel from impact damage and are designed to operate in temperatures as low as -40° and as high as 122°F thanks to an internal multi-fan heating and cooling system.

Featuring brighter LED panels, a rust-proof powder-coated aluminum exterior and Ambient Light Sensors to automatically adjust brightness based on environmental conditions, the new Pro Series models improve upon all of the features that made predecessor models a top choice for rugged direct sunlight installations.

Starting at $2,995, Pro Series models are available in 32-, 47- and 55-inch sizes in black, silver and white. All Pro Series Consumer models include a weatherproof detachable 20W speaker bar, weatherproof remote control and 2-year warranty.

Incorporating over 10 years of SunBriteTV’s research and design, the new Pro Series models are the most durable, affordable and rugged outdoor televisions for direct-sunlight installations.

To see the Pro Series, please visit SunBriteTV at booth #664 at CEDIA EXPO 2014.

For more information on SunBriteTV please visit www.SunBriteTV.com or call the sales department directly at 866.357.8688.

Follow SunBriteTV on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SunBriteTV

About SunBriteTV

SunBriteTV engineers and manufactures award-winning televisions and displays built specifically for outdoor use. SunBriteTV developed the industry’s first all-weather TV in 2004 and its products have been time-tested in home installations, outdoor sports arenas, restaurants, hotels, amusement parks, colleges, and airports. All models are available through SunBriteTV’s network of Authorized Dealers. To inquire about becoming an Authorized Dealer, contact SunBriteTV at 866.357.8688, or visit the Dealer Inquiry page at www.SunBriteTV.com.