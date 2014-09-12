SunBriteTV Debuts Weatherproof Media Box, Adds Affordable Option for Streaming Wireless Media Outdoors

THOUSAND OAKS, California, Sept. 12, 2014 — SunBriteTV’s new Outdoor Media Box (SB-HDME), a universal weatherproof housing for wireless media players, furthers SunBriteTV’s mission of creating high-quality products designed for long-term outdoor use. Featuring a clear polycarbonate window for transmission of IR signals, the SB-HDME lets consumers take their favorite wireless media outdoors and allows integrators to provide their customers with expanded outdoor viewing options.

Compatible with all leading streaming media players including Roku, AppleTV, Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire, the SB-HDME protects the wireless media player from outdoor weather conditions. The player then connects to an existing wireless Internet signal (required). The SB-HDME can be mounted to a SunBriteTV outdoor television or any nearby surface. Like SunBriteTV’s outdoor-rated televisions, the SB-HDME is designed for permanent outdoor installation, completely resistant to severe weather conditions including rain, snow, dust, insects, humidity, and salt air.

“Similar to our weatherproof HD Wireless Transceiver (SB-HDWT), the Outdoor Media Box makes it easy to watch your favorite content outside,” said Jonathan Johnson, Director of Brand Marketing, SunBriteTV. “Its compact size allows it to safely house all major wireless media-streaming devices in any weather.”

About SunBriteTV

SunBriteTV engineers and manufactures award-winning televisions and displays built specifically for outdoor use. SunBriteTV developed the industry’s first all-weather TV in 2004 and its products have been time-tested in home installations, outdoor sports arenas, restaurants, hotels, amusement parks, colleges, and airports. All models are available through SunBriteTV’s network of Authorized Dealers. To inquire about becoming an Authorized Dealer, contact SunBriteTV at 866.357.8688, or visit the Dealer Inquiry page at www.SunBriteTV.com.