SunBriteTV Announces “1-2-3 Special” Pricing Incentives at CEDIA EXPO 2014

DENVER, Colorado, Sept 11, 2014 — SunBriteTV, manufacturer of the world’s best-selling outdoor television, will launch an exclusive customer appreciation show special for dealers and distributors at CEDIA EXPO 2014. SunBriteTV’s outdoor televisions provide dealers, distributors and integrators with a new source of revenue as more homeowners want to live life outdoors.

The “1-2-3 Special” offers pricing incentives for near-term purchases on SunBriteTV’s line of residential-oriented Signature Series outdoor televisions. SunBriteTV dealers and distributors who purchase at the show will receive $100 off the SB-4670HD, $200 off the SB-5570HD and $300 off the SB-6570HD. Additionally, they will receive a $25 discount off the SB-HDWT Wireless Transceiver, a weatherproof peripheral device capable of wirelessly transmitting a 1080p HD signal up to 100 feet. It is compatible with all SunBriteTV models.

“Our new Signature Series models are among our most popular ever, but we’re still offering the 1-2-3 Special to show our customer partners that we genuinely appreciate them,” said Jonathan Johnson, Director of Brand Marketing, SunBriteTV.

Designed for permanent outdoor installation, SunBriteTVs function flawlessly in temperatures from -24° to 122°F, and a water-tight Cable Entry System seals out moisture and other harmful elements that quickly degrade indoor televisions being used for outdoor applications.

Integrating weatherproofing technology developed over 10 years of research and design, SunBriteTV’s outdoor televisions are the world’s first and only time-tested true outdoor TVs and beat out indoor TVs in both safety and performance.

For full details on the “1-2-3 Special” and to see the complete lines of new Signature Series and new Pro Series outdoor televisions as well as the weatherproof HD Wireless Transceiver, please visit SunBriteTV at booth #664 at CEDIA EXPO 2014.

For more information on SunBriteTV please visit www.SunBriteTV.com or call the sales department directly at 866.357.8688.

Follow SunBriteTV on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SunBriteTV

About SunBriteTV

SunBriteTV engineers and manufactures award-winning televisions and displays built specifically for outdoor use. SunBriteTV developed the industry’s first all-weather TV in 2004 and its products have been time-tested in home installations, outdoor sports arenas, restaurants, hotels, amusement parks, colleges, and airports. All models are available through SunBriteTV’s network of Authorized Dealers. To inquire about becoming an Authorized Dealer, contact SunBriteTV at 866.357.8688, or visit the Dealer Inquiry page at www.SunBriteTV.com.