Aspera expands its EMEA operations to support triple-digit growth

High-speed file transfer innovator expands EMEA team to drive European expansion

EMERYVILLE, Calif.—October 30, 2012 —On the back of unprecedented triple-digit growth, Aspera, Inc., creator of patented fasp™ transport technology that moves the world’s digital assets at maximum speed, has announced a series of strategic appointments to support further EMEA expansion across a range of industries – media, entertainment, life sciences, financial services and enterprise IT.

The appointments of Glenn Broere, sales manager for UK & Ireland, and Lisa Borga, marketing manager EMEA, along with the promotion of Andrea Di Muzio to senior solutions architect EMEA, will support accelerating demand for Aspera’s products and technology and drive further EMEA development.

Glenn brings over ten years of sales experience and a talent for securing global strategic relationships to Aspera, having held various sales management positions at successful businesses. Andrea will use his 12 years of software experience to lead professional services activities in the EMEA region and provide professional services fulfillment in the form of creating and implementing customized solutions. In his new role, he will work alongside the sales and service engagement teams, perform requirements discovery and analysis, scope professional services engagements and help craft proposals. Lisa has more than 15 years of marketing experience working in high-technology and multi-national sales environments. She will work closely with European sales director, Bruce Brewer, to continue to drive European sales across a multitude of industries.

Aspera software has rapidly become the gold standard in Europe for professionals within the media and entertainment, life sciences and information technology sectors. Respected organizations such as UEFA, BT Life Sciences, Netflix and The Mill have been quick to adopt and deploy Aspera’s high-speed file transfer software for high-speed movement of ‘big data’ over long distances, and in and out of the cloud.

“We’ve been operating in Europe for six years and our customer base is rapidly growing,” said Bruce Brewer, European sales director, Aspera. “The global demand for reliable and efficient data transfer solutions is being driven by major businesses expecting to be able to access, manage and use their data immediately, reliably and without restrictions. Glen, Andrea and Lisa will help us sustain growth within our established core industries and enable us to further develop our presence within newer markets such as financial services.”

As well as new additions to the Aspera EMEA team, the company has recently partnered with Metaglue, an Emmy award-winning provider of interoperable file transfer and metadata standards solutions, enabling the company to integrate AMWA AS-11 and Digital Production Partnership (DPP) media file format validation for European broadcasters, and with EVS to deliver end-to-end production solutions for live sports, news and entertainment. This year has also seen the launch of Aspera’s next-generation transfer platform, fasp 3. The new product extends the performance and flexibility of the Aspera software environmentto support high-speed data transfer and automation scenarios in industries that rely on the exchange, processing, storage and distribution of big data.

Media and entertainment

Until now, the full potential of the cloud to transform IT processes for digital media – such as transcoding, archiving and distributing very large HD quality entertainment content – has been limited by the inherent bottlenecks in moving data. It has been impossible to move big files in and out of cloud platforms such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Windows Azure with no time delay and broadcasters have been unable to download them without impairing the quality.

Now, international sports organizations such as UEFA are driving the demand for cost-efficient and speedy transfers in and out of the cloud for major sporting events. Through a combination of Aspera’s patented faspTM transport technology with AWS cloud-based ‘object’ storage, these customers are now able to realize the cloud’s promise of virtually unlimited, instant increases in computing, network and storage resources.

This has been made even easier thanks to Aspera’s recent partnership with EVS, a leading provider of broadcast and media production systems. The companies have partnered to deliver complete end-to-end solutions for fast turnaround of live sports, news and entertainment production. The combined solution leverages Aspera’s patented faspTM software for high-speed transfer of content and EVS’ portfolio of ingest and production servers for live and near-live broadcast applications.

In addition, Aspera has announced the opening of the Aspera On Demand Platform as a Service (PaaS) for Microsoft Corp.’s Windows Azure, in beta. The interoperability of Aspera’s fasp transport software with Windows Azure further unlocks the vast capabilities of the Microsoft public cloud, helping users experience the benefits of seamless, high-speed and secure large data ingest and access for Windows Azure local or object storage.

Finally, Aspera now provides a complete, fully integrated high-speed transfer solution for Avid Interplay delivery. Users can share full resolution media and associated metadata between remote Interplay workgroups across the wide area network (WAN) by transferring video and metadata at line speed, regardless of distance, fully utilizing the available bandwidth. The combined solution was deployed by NBC News to support its coverage of the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Life sciences

With a mission to advance research in the field of life sciences, The National Institute of Genetics(NIG) previously found FTP file transfer and physically shipping hard drives to be unreliable, time consuming and expensive.

The Institute operates multiple entities including the Bioresources Center, DNA Data Bank of Japan (DDBJ) and DNA Sequencing Center as core institutes to build the intellectual infrastructure that supports them. Genetic research at the facilities generates massive data sets of up to 20GB each, which need to be distributed and exchanged with other scientists and existing Aspera partners, such as the European Bioinformatics Institute.

The Aspera Connect Server now allows the transfer of large data between NIG and their worldwide partners with unparalleled performance and reliability regardless of distance and with bulletproof security.

This year has also seen the emergence of cloud platforms specifically designed and optimized for the life sciences research community such as BT Life Sciences R&D and BGI’s EasyGenomics, providing new opportunities for companies to access meaningful scientific data. These platforms enable large-scale storage, analysis, and sharing of genomic sequence and other research data, in a flexible, secure, and regulatory-compliant environment. Both companies are deploying and tightly integrating Aspera fasp into their cloud services to power the high-speed transfer of data.

Enterprise IT

Historically, cloud adoption by big data businesses has been limited due to the associated issues of moving terabytes of data into and out of the cloud. While the cloud has previously promised great flexibility, efficiency and cost savings, it’s only now that organizations are realizing these benefits by using high-speed data transfer software to address the bottlenecks that caused slow data transfer and impaired data quality.

Another key challenge faced by IT professionals today is the combination of different types of infrastructures (cloud, hybrid and on-premise) tailored to specific business needs. Infrastructure agnostic technologies are needed so that data can basically live anywhere, without restrictions. A pioneer in the enablement of high-speed data-intensive workflows throughout the enterprise, Aspera has unlocked the cloud for big data with its industry-leading high-speed transport solutions. And now with the release of fasp 3, Aspera is offering a truly universal content transport platform supporting all data, infrastructure and storage types, regardless of location, with maximum speed and a comprehensive offering for all transport paradigms and deployment models.

All fasp 3 products are intrinsically enabled for cloud object storage such as Amazon Web Services S3 and now Microsoft Windows Azure. fasp 3 enables line-speed and secure ingest of, and access to, large volumes of file-based content regardless of storage type or location (block, object, on-premise, in the cloud, hybrid or embedded) and independent of network type or conditions.

About Aspera

Aspera is the creator of next-generation transport technologies that move the world’s data at maximum speed regardless of file size, transfer distance and network conditions. Based on its patented fasp™ protocol, Aspera software fully utilizes existing infrastructure to deliver the fastest, most predictable file-transfer experience. Aspera’s core technology delivers unrivalled control over bandwidth utilization, complete security and uncompromising reliability. As organizations turn to the cloud for improved efficiency and unprecedented scalability, Aspera enables data- and processing-intensive workflows with high-speed transfer available on-demand, as well as maximum speed ingest and distribution of big data to and from cloud storage. More than 1,800 organizations across a variety of industries on six continents rely on Aspera software for the business-critical transport of their digital assets.

