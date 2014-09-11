SunBriteTV Unveils Complete Line of Signature Series Outdoor Televisions For Permanent Residential Installation

DENVER, Colorado, Sept 11, 2014 — SunBriteTV, manufacturer of the world’s best-selling outdoor television, will be exhibiting the full line of Signature Series outdoor TVs made for residential use at CEDIA EXPO 2014 (booth #664). Designed for permanent outdoor installation, SunBriteTVs feature high-grade weatherproofing technology that protects internal components from rain, snow, dust, insects, humidity, and salt air.

With a depth of approximately 3.5 inches, the newly upgraded Signature Series models are SunBriteTV’s slimmest and lightest outdoor televisions yet. Additionally, brighter LED panels and improved rust-proof powder-coated aluminum exteriors make the Signature Series not only the most advanced outdoor consumer television, but also the best value, with models starting at $1,495.

Internal temperature regulation and dispersion systems keep SunBriteTVs cool and dry in temperatures from -24° to 122°F. SunBriteTV’s water-tight Cable Entry System seals out moisture and other harmful elements that quickly degrade indoor televisions being used for outdoor applications, meaning that SunBriteTVs are superior to indoor TVs in safety, performance and longevity.

First released in 2004, SunBriteTV’s outdoor televisions incorporate over 10 years of research, design and weatherproof technology, resulting in the world’s first and only time-tested true outdoor TVs. The new Signature Series models are the sleekest, slimmest and most durable outdoor televisions available.

Signature Series models range in size from 32” to 65” and are available in black, white and silver. All models come with a weatherproof remote, outdoor dust cover and 2-year warranty.

To see the entire line of Signature Series outdoor televisions, please visit SunBriteTV at booth #664 at CEDIA EXPO 2014.

For more information on SunBriteTV please visit www.SunBriteTV.com or call the sales department directly at 866.357.8688.

About SunBriteTV

SunBriteTV engineers and manufactures award-winning televisions and displays built specifically for outdoor use. SunBriteTV developed the industry’s first all-weather TV in 2004 and its products have been time-tested in home installations, outdoor sports arenas, restaurants, hotels, amusement parks, colleges, and airports. All models are available through SunBriteTV’s network of Authorized Dealers. To inquire about becoming an Authorized Dealer, contact SunBriteTV at 866.357.8688, or visit the Dealer Inquiry page at www.SunBriteTV.com.