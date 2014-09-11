Cuescript Expands Product Line with New EMC Prompter Monitor Displays at IBC 2014

New Models Designed For Education, Middle Market and Corporate Applications

AmSTERDAM, 11 SEPTEMBER, 2014 —CueScript, a provider of creative prompting solutions with feature-rich designs for all broadcast production needs, is proud to introduce its education, middle market and corporate (EMC) line of prompter displays at this year’s IBC show (Hall 11, Stand A57).The new 15” and 17” models will be on display alongside CueScript’s entire range of software, prompting displays and accessories.

CueScript’s latest offerings are aimed at productions that do not require the high level of features associated with the company’s CSM range of monitors. The 15” and 17” EMC prompter displays will be available with lightweight mounting options for all fluid heads. The EMC’s robust, sleek design and ease of mounting, compliments the complete range of CueScript’s prompter displays.

While the EMC’s do not feature the same high-level specifications as CueScript’s CSM range, the displays do not hold back in display clarity. User menus and clear operation for the user has been key to the design and functionality of the line.

Finally, all EMC prompter monitors meet the following requirements: CE, TUV, FCC, C-Tick, PSE, RoHs.

###

About CueScript

Launched in 2014 by industry veterans Michael Accardi, Peter Carey and Brian Larter, CueScript provides creative teleprompting hardware and software solutions, with innovative feature-rich designs for all broadcast production needs. The company’s top priority is to provide exceptional experiences to customers and users with its products and services, all of which are based on the vast industry experience of its founders and its close relationships with distributors, vendors and OEM partners. Backed by the company’s unique approach to prompting, CueScript’s top priority is to meet and exceed the expectations of its customers and users from the beginning, as they work together to build successful longstanding relationships.