XOR Media supports 32-channel DNxHD for Oman TV's playout

Greenville, New Hampshire - XOR Media, developer of high-performance, open, IT storage for media applications and private cloud data centers, announced that the Sultanate of Oman Television increased their HD transmission capacity through XOR Media’s video server MediaServer 1200. Sony Professional Solutions MEA facilitated the systems integration for this project in Oman TV.

The MediaServer 1200 is a standalone video server that offers multi-resolution and multi-format operations with a high channel density of up to 12SD or 11HD in 3RU. It has a built-in storage of up to 16TB in a 3RU chassis.

One of the first customers to choose the XOR MediaServer with the DNxHD120 software codec, Oman TV has increased the capacity of their XOR Media playout servers to a total of 32 channels since they switched to state-of-the-art HD broadcasting. The system is integrated with Tedial Hierarchical Storage Management and Media Asset Management, as well Pebble Beach automation.

The XOR infrastructure provides a server solution to handle the DNxHD codec and to support a file-based production workflow in Oman TV. Specific requirements of Oman TV like multi-site media movement from Muscat and Salalah and additional layers of redundancy are also addressed.



“Robustness, flexibility, open technology,” began Marcello Dellepiane, vice president for EMEA sales, XOR Media. “XOR Media installations are defined not only by their power but also by how they integrate in an ecosystem of best-in-class media application providers. Our Oman TV setup is only one example. We will have many more.”

About XOR Media

XOR Media develops high-performance, open, IT storage, specialized for media applications and private cloud data centers. Formerly SeaChange Broadcast, XOR Media offers a product line that includes open, cloud-capable, and media-optimized technologies used by hundreds of broadcasters and content providers around the world: ingest and playout codecs MediaClient and MediaServer; and the prizewinning, clustered and scalable Universal MediaLibrary storage. XOR Media operates globally with over 200 employees and manages 15,000 channels on air. www.xor-media.com

About Oman TV

Sultanate of Oman Television began broadcasting for the first time from Muscat in 1974 and separately from Salalah in 1975. Oman TV operates three national channels and broadcasts its programmes around the world via Arabsat, Nilesat, AsiaSat Optus B3, Telestar, NSS7 and Hot Bird among others. Since 1997, it has also begun broadcasting its programmes through its website.www.oman-tv.gov.om