Sonnet Technologies Announces Windows(R) 8 Compatibility

Computer Card, Professional Media Reader, and Storage System Product Lines Tested and Confirmed Compatible

IRVINE, Calif. -- Oct. 30, 2012 -- Sonnet Technologies today announced it has completed testing of its broad range of computer cards, professional media readers, and storage systems, and confirmed them to be Windows(R) 8-compatible. In other words, all of Sonnet's current products with Windows compatibility are also compatible with Windows 8.

All of Sonnet's current PCI Express(R) (PCIe(R)), PCI-X(TM), PCI(TM), and ExpressCard(R)/34 expansion cards are compatible with Windows 8. All current-version Qio professional media readers are compatible with Windows 8 (subject to PC compatibility). In addition, all Sonnet Fusion(TM) storage products are OS-independent, making them automatically compatible with Windows 8.

More information on Sonnet and its other products is available at www.sonnettech.com.

# # #

About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leader in providing storage systems, media readers, and Thunderbolt(TM) technology PCIe(R) expansion products for professional users of Mac(R), Windows(R), and UNIX(R) systems in the film, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's line of Thunderbolt expansion products enables the use of video capture and editing, audio interface, RAID controller, and other high-performance PCIe cards with mini, portable, and all-in-one computers. The company's product line features a range of high-performance, cost-effective, and reliable desktop and rackmount RAID storage solutions ranging from two- and four-drive portable units, to eight- and 16-drive desktop attached storage with advanced RAID controllers, to 16-drive, 16-port, 8Gb Fibre Channel shared storage systems that are expandable to 512TB. Celebrating 26 years in business, Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market numerous innovative solutions that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac, Windows, and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.