Thomson Video Networks and Anevia Offer Integrated OTT Solution

ViBE(TM) VS7000 and ViaMotion Combine to Offer Video Delivery Platform for Multi-Screen Transcoding, Packaging, and Streaming

RENNES, France -- Oct. 30, 2012 -- Thomson Video Networks announced today that its ViBE(TM) VS7000 multi-screen video platform has been fully tested and certified for use with Anevia's ViaMotion system for catch-up TV, over-the-top (OTT) video streaming, and on-demand content delivery. Together, the two systems provide a complete and seamless OTT video transcoding, packaging, and streaming solution for telecom carriers, broadcast services providers, and content owners.

The Thomson ViBE VS7000 OTT encoder uses a multi-profile encoding technology to stream top-quality video content to a complete range of devices including smartphones, tablets, and PCs as well as set-top boxes and IP connected TVs. Today's viewers expect to access content whenever and however they choose, through their service portal or favorite app and via services such as catch-up TV, pause TV, or VOD. Time-shifting and on-demand features can now be accessed on any screen through an OTT video delivery infrastructure that combines the transcoding performance of the ViBE VS7000 with the packaging and streaming capabilities of ViaMotion. Sports or other live shows can be made available online for on-demand access within seconds using start-over TV.

"This integrated OTT solution combines the ViBE VS7000's excellent video transcoding along with multi-screen packaging and streaming through ViaMotion," said Damien Lucas, vice president of sales and product marketing, Anevia. "We are pleased to partner with Thomson Video Networks to provide our joint customers with an interoperable and integrated solution for delivering high-quality content through both live and VOD access."

"Anevia is a leader in developing and deploying multi-screen delivery solutions that enable new viable services such as catch-up TV or start-over, which makes it a very natural partner for us," said Eric Gallier, vice president of marketing at Thomson Video Networks. "The Anevia ViaMotion product and the ViBE VS7000 encoding solution are fully interoperable, which makes the combined solution easy to deploy and risk-free for our customers."

About Anevia

Anevia provides IPTV and over-the-top (OTT) video solutions for the delivery of live TV and video on demand (VOD) services to TV, PC, and mobile devices. With more than 1,000 deployments in 70 countries, representing millions of users and over 25,000 live channels, Anevia is a leader in delivering multi-screen video services infrastructure to telecom operators, broadcast service providers, and the hospitality market. For more information, please visit http://www.anevia.com.

About Thomson Video Networks

From the very onset of digital TV broadcasting, the Thomson name has been synonymous with supplying expertise, quality, and reliability to the world's leading broadcasters. Since delivering the world's first large-scale direct-to-home satellite system, Thomson Video Networks has been a global leader in compression systems for satellite, terrestrial, cable, IPTV, mobile TV, and Web streaming. The company helps its customers deliver superior quality video to anything from small handheld devices to large 3D HD screens, with the lowest bandwidth to ensure a profitable business model. A trusted supplier to more than 20 percent of the active channels deployed worldwide, with a global support presence and a reputation for delivering quality at every stage, Thomson Video Networks offers the experience and range of products to meet every need, from hybrid multi-format compression systems to contribution links for content exchange networks.

Information about products from Thomson Video Networks is available at www.thomson-networks.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ViBEVS7000.zip

Photo Caption: ViBE(TM) VS7000 Multi-Screen Video System