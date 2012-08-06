RTW TO HIGHLIGHT NEW TM3 TOUCHMONITOR AT BIRTV 2012

BEIJING, CHINA, AUGUST 6, 2012 - RTW, a leading manufacturer and distributor of professional audio metering and control devices, will display its new TM3, the latest addition to RTW TouchMonitor family of products, at BIRTV 2012 (Hall 8, Booth 8B23B). The company will also exhibit its desktop TM9 TouchMonitor, a rack mount TM7 TouchMonitor and the flagship SurroundControl 31960SD, which supports the new EBU/ITU loudness regulations.

TouchMonitor Series, TM3

The new TM3, which saw a successful launch and continues to far exceed its original order goals, includes features of the larger TM7 and TM9 TouchMonitor versions and is controlled using a touch-sensitive display. With its budget-friendly base price, 4.3-inch touch screen and stylish exterior allowing for horizontal and vertical placement, the TM3 is a highly appealing, compact solution ideal for editorial offices, edit suites and small control rooms. Featuring PPM and true-peak instruments, the TM3 offers comprehensive loudness metering in compliance with all globally relevant standards, including EBU R128, ITU BS.1770-2/1771, ATSC A/85 and ARIB. Instruments include single-channel and summing bar graphs, an LRA instrument and numerical displays. The basic version handles analog and digital stereo audio, while the 5.1 option adds the support of six-channel digital input.

TouchMonitor Series, TM9 and TM7

Introduced in 2010, the TouchMonitor series is a new range of products that RTW designed to support all relevant loudness recommendations, such as EBU R128 or ATSC A/85, with true peak metering, flexible I/O options with up to 16/32 input channels, a fully modular software design and more. On display will be the TM9 and TM7, which both combine unprecedented flexibility and modularity with an intuitive, 9- or 7-inch GUI touchscreen. This summer, RTW introduced new firmware, version 2.38, for the TouchMonitor series, which includes various performance and stability optimizations, as well as new function enhancements and improved ergonomics.

31960SD SurroundControl

RTW will also have on display it's new software and hardware upgrades for the 31960SD SurroundControl, designed to support the new EBU/ITU loudness regulations. Combining control, analysis and monitoring of eight-channel 5.1 to 7.1 surround sound into a single system, RTW's unique Surround Sound Analyzer is at the heart of the entire 31900 series. Its house-shaped display offers an easy-to-read visual report of overall sound loudness and sound pressure level, phase correlation and level differences among channels.