Forscene Cloud Editing for iPad Now Available

LONDON -- Sept. 4, 2014 -- Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT), the AIM-quoted owner and developer of the market-leading cloud video platform Forscene, announced today that it has released a Forscene mobile app for iPad(R). Forscene users can perform simple edits on the iPad app, saving time and money.

"The media industry has loved Apple products since the early days of the U.S. company's existence, so making Forscene available in the Apple App Store was a key operational objective for Forbidden," said Stephen Streater, CEO at Forbidden Technologies plc. "Forscene for iPad gives many professional editors an opportunity to experience the platform for the first time, opening up new and exciting opportunities for industry professionals and further reinforcing Forbidden's position as a global leader in the cloud-based video market."

The Forscene app gives iPad users another tool for connecting with the Forscene cloud on the go. Forscene for iPad is the perfect introduction to Forscene -- users can tag clips, perform rough cut edits, and upload and download clips, making it easier to prepare video for full editing in Forscene or other nonlinear editing systems. Doing this preparation ahead of time makes the entire post-production process more efficient and less costly.

"Apple's products are extremely popular with broadcast professionals globally, but until now their options have been limited for mobile devices to handle post-production workflows," said Greg Hirst, business development director, Forbidden Technologies plc. "With Forscene for iPad, media makers now have access to Forbidden's market-leading, cloud-based video platform and post-production solution anywhere, anytime, without sacrificing performance or functionality."

The Forscene iPad app is available now for download from the Apple(R) App Store and has already been used on a number of productions. The Android version is also available from the Google Play Store.

More information about Forscene can be found at www.forscene.co.uk. More information about Forbidden Technologies can be found at www.forbidden.co.uk.

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden develops advanced technologies that enable media makers and broadcasters to create and distribute compelling viewing experiences to demanding worldwide audiences. Forbidden's flagship product, Forscene, is the world's most advanced cloud-based video post-production platform. It allows post-production professionals to make and deliver stories with high quality and production value in demanding, fast-paced landscapes. Quoted on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology organisations, including Atos, BIM, deltatre, EVS, and Key Code Media. More information about Forbidden can be found at www.forbidden.co.uk. More information about Forscene can be found at www.forscene.co.uk.

