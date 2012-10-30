Oxygen DCT DCT Launches Oozie - A Powerful, Low Cost Quad Split Multiviewer That Packs A Punch!

Is it a quad split or a multiviewer? The answer is that Oxygen DCT’s clever new product is both, providing multiviewer functionality at quad split pricing. The Oozie - or OxQVP‐HSC - packs a punch well in excess of its modest size by powerfully combining 4-channel multiviewer functionality into a small, compact box.

Ideally suited to broadcast studios, video walls, flyaways, outside broadcast and other professional video applications, the Oozie is equipped with very latest video connectivity with 4channels of auto sensing 3G/HD/SD‐SDI and analogue inputs, as well as one HDMI input and both HDMI and HD-SDI outputs. Whilst its price suggests that it should be considered alongside budget priced competitors, the Oozie (OxQVP-HSC) has 10‐bit digital processing technology and 3D comb filtering with high quality de‐interlacing, thus benefiting analogue PAL or NTSC video as well as all HD-SDI formats up to 1080p/60.

Audio is not forgotten as the Oozie shoots with 8 analogue audio inputs and 4 analogue audio outputs, as well as having 4 audio de-embedders that enable 8 channels audio metering for each HD-SDI input.

The powerful multiviewer capability provides pre-set user screen layouts, audio de-embedding, audio metering, waveform/vector display, timecode, markers, signal status, text, UMD and much more. The integrated advanced alarm functions, which are addressable via SNMP, deliver unprecedented real time monitoring for video loss, freeze frame, black field, audio loss, and audio overloaded or over low.

This compact box is 1RU high and half rack width wide and has an optional rack kit allowing two to be combined in a 1RU, 19” rack. The front buttons give fingertip control whilst there is network connectivity for remote control and configuration.

Pricing for this powerful piece of kit is to be announced but is expected to be less than €2000. For more information please contact www.oxygendct.com



About Oxygen DCT:

Oxygen DCT is a broadcasts systems solutions provider with a deep knowledge and understanding of the broadcast and professional media markets. This dynamic organisation has amassed in just over five years, a very extensive and comprehensive products portfolio of over 3000 carefully designed broadcast and production products that represent the pinnacle of engineering excellence. Oxygen DCT was the first company in the broadcast industry to fully implement online facilities for its customers and its unique, comprehensive online ordering facility automatically configures equipment systems for customers, saving time and provides industry professionals with the convenience of immediate online pricing. The 'one-stop-shop' website caters for the smallest requirements whilst also allowing users to prepare their own quotes and place orders online with immediate order confirmation. Oxygen DCT also provides advice, support and expertise as part of its ‘life cycle’ care scheme, ensuring that customers are fully serviced throughout their career life cycles. www.oxygendct.com

