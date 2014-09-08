British companies bring broadcast innovation to the world

IBC – largest international broadcast and electronic media trade fair – welcomes UK trade pavilions with more than 50 exhibitors

As the country responsible for the inventions of radio, television and the web, Britain continues to lead the world with innovative and effective new technologies and techniques. British companies large and small continue to innovate, and sell their products on the global stage. To help them bring their offerings to the widest possible market, UK Trade and Investment (UKTI) is once more providing support for British exhibitors at IBC 2014, to be held in Amsterdam 12-16 September. The venture is sponsored by techUK and managed by export outreach specialists Tradefair.

IBC is the leading annual event for professionals in broadcasting and electronic media. This year it will bring together more than 50,000 attendees from more than 160 countries. The exhibition is host to around 1400 companies.

To help smaller and newer businesses create an impact in this busy and vital marketplace, Tradefair establishes and runs a number of pavilions under the ‘Technology is GREAT Britain’ brand. These give a strong presence to the companies exhibiting there, as well as providing a shared meeting room and hospitality facility, ensuring that each participant has a great chance to attract visitors and win business. The huge IBC exhibition covers 14 halls divided into themed areas, and Tradefair has presence in different parts of the show floor to ensure that participants are in the right place for their customers.

As well as providing all that is needed for companies to turn up and exhibit, UKTI have also provided a number of special services to help new companies maximise their export opportunities. These included a competition for UK companies to win a place on the Digital TV Group (DTG) stand (5.A09) and a meeting programme that matches British and international companies, facilitating introductions at IBC to get the relationship ball rolling.

Tradefair has been running UK pavilions at IBC for over 10 years. The 2014 group is once again very strong with over 50 participants, including Astec Solutions, Beamshare, Broadstream, Collabora, Cue Script, Disk Archive, DTVKits, Emotion Systems, GB Labs, IPE, Nativ, Nine Tiles, Open Broadcast Systems, Ocean Blue Software, Rascular, RJS Electronics, SGL, SpacePath, TMD, Xylostream Technology and Zoo Digital. Products on offer range from traditional transmitter engineering to the latest in IP satellite dishes; asset management and digital archiving to loudness verification and cloud content management.

“The global reach of IBC is quite remarkable, and as businesses look to develop markets around the world it is the one event we recommend above any other,” said Mark Birchall of Tradefair. “We take the complexity and the risk out of exhibiting at IBC, giving our participants a ready-made space into which they can drop their demonstration and their marketing materials, leaving them free to concentrate on developing business relationships.”

As well as the companies exhibiting on the GREAT Britain pavilions, other British companies benefit from the support of UKTI and Tradefair while taking their own exhibition stands. The GREAT Britain pavilions are in a number of locations at IBC. For further information about the group visit the Tradefair hospitality areas on stands 4.A61 and 8.B38j.