Tedial Maximises Digital Production and Content Exchange Efficiency With DPP Compliance

IBC, Amsterdam, Stand 8.B41– Tedial, the leading independent MAM technology solutions specialist, is announcing further enhancements to its workflow with support for the UK Digital Production Partnership (DPP). The availability of DPP support in Tedial solutions is in line with the DPP ‘live’ date of the 15th October 2014.

The UK DPP was founded in May 2010, to help speed the transition to fully digital production and distribution in television. Leading the DPP initiative are the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 with representation from Sky, Channel 5, S4/C, UKTV and BT Sport.

DPP guidelines ensure that all media files that are delivered and exchanged between UK broadcasters, as well as associated media production and service companies, meet quality standards and have all the necessary metadata attached to allow automatic workflow. The key benefit of Tedial’s DPP support is guaranteed interoperability to Tedial’s business driven media workflows. The Tedial system is able to import, validate, process, generate and distribute DPP compliant content within its business process management (BPM) workflow, providing efficient content management.

Tedial’s solutions have always been processing agnostic, allowing media organisations to apply a wide range of wrappers of choice in respect of the current and future industry standard content exchange initiatives – whether this is for IMF, CabelLabs, AS-01 or now for the UK DPP.

Tedial will also be launching its Media Exchange Platform (MEP) at IBC, providing a secure, efficient workflow for global media providers. Tedial’s MEP can be configured to be DPP compliant.

About Tedial

Tedial provides software based content and content management business solutions that maximize operational efficiency and profitability to broadcast and other media organizations. Tedial has over ten years’ experience and has grown to over 80 people; our proven track record enables broadcasters to take full advantage of file-based workflows, cloud computing and other technologies with minimum risk and maximum benefits.

Tedial’s solutions are vendor and hardware independent, releasing customers from proprietary constraints and enabling them to significantly increase productivity and return on investment. Tedial is a global company with over 50 high-profile reference sites around the world, including some of the most complex and largest MAM systems in the broadcast industry.

Tedial’s unique media management solutions have helped over 50 broadcasters and media companies worldwide to increase creativity and improve efficiency throughout their media workflows. For more information, please visitwww.tedial.com.

