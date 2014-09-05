Calendar of Technical Program Events for 137th Audio Engineering Society Convention Is Now Online

— Full schedule of Workshops, Papers and Presentations helps attendees make the

most of their AES137 experience —

New York, NY, August 25, 2014 — An extensive calendar of Technical Program events is now online for the 137th Audio Engineering Society Convention, which will take place Thursday, October 9, through Sunday, October 12, 2014, at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California. This year's Technical Program is full of cutting-edge events, where attendees will have the opportunity to be a part of history as the next chapter in professional audio developments come to light through a detailed series of Papers, Engineering Briefs, Tutorials, Workshops and Special Events. AES137 will offer dedicated program Tracks in the fields of Broadcast and Streaming Media, Game Audio, Live Sound, Networked Audio, Recording and Production, Product Design, and Sound for Picture, as well as Historical Events sessions, Standards Committee meetings, Tech Tours and more.

Those in attendance with either an “Exhibits-Plus” badge (FREE with pre-registration) or a premium “All Access” badge will have entry to two of the AES convention’s newest and hottest events: the Project Studio Expo and the debut of the Live Sound Expo and High Resolution Audio (HRA) program. The Project Studio Expo brings together the latest techniques, tools and experts for professional training on topics ranging from acoustics in small spaces to microphone placement, mixing and mastering. The Live Sound Expo offers expert advice for the broad spectrum of live sound engineers with an emphasis on the practical, bringing professionals with decades of experience to the stage to inspire and educate attendees. Additionally, a High Resolution Audio (HRA) program will be held on Friday, October 10, 2014. The direct result of a collaborative effort between the AES and DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group, the HRA program will include sessions addressing the current and future direction of HRA from various perspectives, including content creation, digital distribution, licensing of hi-res music files, archiving, subscription models, marketing/promotion of hi-res music, compatibility of playback devices and more. These sessions will feature some of the brightest minds in the business as they discuss some of the most current and controversial issues concerning the rapid adoption of high-resolution audio across the industry.

AES Executive Director Bob Moses stated, “Excitement is growing as we finalize the Technical Program itinerary for AES137. We have quite a varied program this year that is sure to garner attention in many audio circles. People who have been to the AES conventions know what a truly unique experience we offer, and this year’s convention is on track to be one of the best. Our online calendar, mobile app and other resources really help to round out the experience and help attendees take advantage of the full spectrum of what they want to get out of the convention. And we are looking forward to more big announcements in the weeks to come further underscoring that AES137 will be the audio event of the year.”

For information on how you can get your FREE Exhibits-Plus badge (pre-registration required) and access the Tech Program Calendar for the AES137 Convention, as well as further Registration, Hotel, and Technical Program information, visit the AES137 webpage at http://www.aes.org/events/137/.