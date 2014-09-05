FSR Expands Infrastructure Line of Wall Box Solutions with Introduction of PWB-353

Woodland Park, NJ – FSR, leading manufacturer of a wide variety of products for the audio/video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, continues to expand its infrastructure line of Wall Box solutions with the introduction of the PWB-353 Wall Box unit. Featuring an open face design with a white interior and white extended trim ring, rather than a closed cover, this model facilitates quick access to cables and connectors without cover removal.

The PWB-353 features multiple knockouts for power and openings for up to six single IPS connector plates. At 3-inches deep, it is designed for use in 3-inch or 4-inch stud walls. The extended trim ring provides a clean appearance while covering rough cuts in the drywall created during installation.

“We are always pleased to be able to offer industry professionals working in the audio/video markets cost-effective solutions that help make their jobs easier,” said Jan Sandri, FSR president. “With our new PWB-353 Wall Box unit, we are confident that we are doing just that. The PWB-353 offers, among many other things, an open face design that lends itself well to quick and easy access to cables and connectors. Users can even add LITE-it to easily provide lighting.” FSR’s new award-winning LITE-IT securely fastens to any ferrous metal surface and easily provides lighting in floor, wall and ceiling boxes, or anywhere a work light is needed.

Key features of the PWB-353 Wall Box include: A rugged 16 gauge steel back box, simple installationfeatures, quick access to cables and connectors, multiple knockouts in a variety of sizes and included hardware.

The PWB-353 is shipping now. As always, all FSR products are made of durable materials in the USA.

