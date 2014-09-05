DVEO to Introduce Second Generation IP Video Media Distribution Server with Live Grooming at IBC -- Atlas Media Server™ Features Video Grooming for Live and Stored Content. DVEO Atlas Licenses Technology from DDVTech.

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), will introduce their new product family of multichannel media distribution servers at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, September 12-16, at Stand 2.A34.



Available in October, the powerful Atlas Media Server™ provides grooming and VOD (video on demand) options in three different sizes, for up to 15,000 simultaneous users. It can be equipped with DVEO's patent pending "DOZER" IP video traffic smoothing technology for reliable video delivery over public internet.



Designed for broadcasters, mobile operators, telcos, IPTV operators, and Over The Top (OTT) video providers, the new Atlas Media Server is designed to provide high quality live and on demand multi-bitrate streaming with support for FLV, RTMP, RTSP, MP4, and native TS inputs, and MPEG-DASH, HTTP dynamic, HTTP Live (HLS), FLV, MP3, MP4, RTMP, RTSP, and of course native transport stream outputs.



The system ingests MPEG-2, H.264, and/or H.265/HEVC live streams over IP, then "grooms" the streams by adding wrappers such as MPEG-DASH, HLS, or RTMP, plus subtitles for closed captions or multiple languages. It outputs the live streams and simultaneously stores the streams as VOD files. Depending on the version ordered, it delivers live or stored streams to up to 1,000 users, 10,000 users, or 64,000 users. All content can be encrypted when communicating with a myriad of target devices.



"The Atlas Media Server is ideal for IPTV operators, stadiums, cruise ships, etc. who rely on both live and resident content, or for building a CDN (content distribution network). It also sends videos to iPads, iPhones, and Android based devices, said Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "For customers using two or more Atlas Media Servers in different locations, we recommend adding our optional award winning Media Dozer II: LIC™ UDP packet recovery technology, with built-in algorithms to alleviate packet loss."



The system is available in 3 versions. The smallest outputs up to 1,000 streams. The medium version outputs up to 10,000 streams. The large version outputs up to 64,000 streams.





Future versions of the Atlas Media Server will include bundled middleware, such as a built-in programming guide, network DVR, and players for Android, IOS, Windows and MAC.



Supplemental Information for Press Release



Features:



Media distribution server designed for both Live and Stored (VOD) applications

Supports both HD and SD H.264/MPEG-4 AVC or MPEG-2 encoded streams

Inbound Protocols: Standard input, multi-bitrate File, HTTP Progressive, HTTP Dynamic, HTTP Live Streaming (HLS), HTTP Smooth Streaming, ISMV, RTMP, RTSP, MPEG-TS

Outbound Protocols: FLV, MP4, HTTP Dynamic, HTTP Live Streaming (HLS), HTTP Smooth Streaming, RTMP, RTSP, MPEG-DASH, MPEG-TS, SRT Subtitles, WebVTT Subtitles, JSON metadata



Suggested Retail Prices:

Atlas Media Server -- Small, 1RU, Supports up to 1K streams at 1Mbps each: $5,995 U.S.

Atlas Media Server -- Medium, 1RU, Supports up to 10K streams at 1Mbps each: $9,995 U.S.

Atlas Media Server -- Large, 3RU, Supports up to 64K streams at 1Mbps each: $16,995 U.S.









DVEO, Atlas Media Server, and Media Dozer II: LIC are trademarks of Computer Modules, Inc.

All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.







About DDVTech

DDVTech is a software company which specializes in IP-based media streaming technologies. DDVTech maintains the MistServer open-source multimedia streaming server as well as a number of other solutions. For more information, please visit www.ddvtech.com.



About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.



For more information on CMI and DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO's press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.







DVEO, 11409 West Bernardo Court, San Diego, California, 92127

Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815