Xytech Partners With Unlimi-Tech Enabling Accelerated File Transfers

(MISSION HILLS, CA/OTTAWA, CAN) - Xytech, the leader in facility management software for the broadcast and media industries, and Unlimi-Tech Software, Inc., a pioneer in managed file transfers, today announced a technology partnership integrating the companies' signature products. The robust functionality will accelerate media operations from initial request through distribution and billing for Xytech users, without compromising security or speed.

As media sizes increase exponentially, traditional methods of file transfer such as email or FTP become slow and unreliable. By integrating FileCatalyst technology, an Emmy(r) Award winning accelerated file transfer solution, into Xytech's MediaPulse platform, this problem is eliminated for asset and resource-based media workflows. FileCatalyst's unique, patent pending UDP-based protocol is immune to network impairments, such as latency and packet loss, regardless of file size or format, ensuring transfers occur in minutes as opposed to hours or days.

Xytech's MediaPulse platform is a scalable solution automating workflows, managing digital and physical assets, scheduling resources and offering an end-to-end order and billing system. The platform-independent, browser-based application tracks and manages workflow, resources, and costs from the moment a programmer publishes a schedule through media asset delivery or play-out. The integration of FileCatalyst for file transfer acceleration is a powerful addition to a widely deployed, industry-leading platform.

"Apart from secure and accelerated file transfer, FileCatalyst compliments MediaPulse by offering a seamless experience to move media assets within the workflow," said Alan Atkinson, Vice President of Business Development at Unlimi-Tech Software, Inc. "Our technology fits exceptionally well as an added value and only enhances MediaPulse as an industry leading application."

"In leveraging FileCatalyst, MediaPulse provides our users with the fastest and most secure file transfer capabilities available," said Greg Dolan, COO of Xytech. "The integration of FileCatalyst continues our commitment to innovation and partnerships with market leaders in the service of our clients. Our partnership with Unlimi-Tech is another important step in that direction."

About Xytech

Xytech is the leading global provider of facility management software for the media and broadcast industries. For over 25 years, the world's best media services companies, broadcasters, and transmission facilities have depended on Xytech to run their businesses. Xytech's collaborative MediaPulse platform is the only end-to-end solution for the complete content lifecycle, providing scheduling, automation, asset management, billing, and cost recovery in a scalable, platform-independent application. Xytech has over 450 software deployments in more than 20 countries around the world, and the company is headquartered in Mission Hills, California, with regional offices in New York and London.

For more information, please visit www.XytechSystems.com

About Unlimi-Tech Software, Inc.

Located in Ottawa, Canada, Unlimi-Tech Software is the creator of FileCatalyst, a world leading accelerated file transfer solution. Founded in 2000, the company has more than a thousand customers in media & entertainment, energy & mining, gaming, and printing, including many Fortune 500 companies as well as military and government organizations. FileCatalyst is an Emmy Award winning software platform designed to accelerate and manage file transfers securely and reliably. FileCatalyst is immune to the effects that latency and packet loss have on traditional file transfer methods like FTP, HTTP, or CIFS. Global organizations use FileCatalyst to solve issues related to file transfer, including content distribution, file sharing, and offsite backups. To learn more visit www.filecatalyst.com or @FileCatalyst on Twitter.

