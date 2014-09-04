IBC 2014: Facilis Technology Streamlines Complex Creative Pipelines

HUDSON, MA – At the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) 2014 in Amsterdam, Facilis Technology will showcase TerraBlock shared storage qualifications for popular production, ingest, asset management and archiving tools that are designed to simplify post production and content creation workflows. From September 12-16, in stand 7.E08 at the RAI, the company will also preview new features to be incorporated into future versions of Facilis’ TerraBlock multi-platform, high-capacity shared storage system supporting 8/16Gbps Fibre Channel and 1/10Gbps Ethernet, and highlight customer deployments of its systems worldwide.

Innovation Through Collaboration

Having aligned with leaders in live production and data management solutions – including NewTek, Archiware and axle video – Facilis will feature several live TerraBlock integrations in its IBC 2014 Partner Solutions Area, located in stand 7.E08. Throughout the show, the company will also inform attendees about its latest collaborations with Marquis Broadcast, MOG and VSN.

Facilis Technology Preview

Visitors to Facilis’ stand will receive a sneak preview of forthcoming TerraBlock functionality, including cascading virtual volumes to multiple drive groups or servers, expanded support for “edit during capture” growing files, 40Gbps Ethernet and additional partner qualifications that will continue to streamline complex workflows.

Spotlight on International Facilis Customers

From the Netherlands to Singapore and the U.S., creative shops around the world are building TerraBlock into their workflows, harnessing the high bandwidth, speed, flexibility and scalability of the system to advance operations. These customers include Amsterdam-based integrated production company Minivegas, Singapore-based 3D animation and video production house Emoxis LLP and U.S.-based transactional brand building, direct response agency R2C. For more information about Facilis’ customers and how they’re using TerraBlock, visit the Facilis stand to review the company’s latest case studies. Please also see: http://facilis.com/customers/#customers

About Facilis Technology

Founded in 2003, Massachusetts-based Facilis Technology, Inc. designs and builds affordable, high-capacity, turnkey shared storage and archiving solutions for post production and content creation professionals working in the film, television, education and audiovisual markets. Its production-proven solutions are fast and intuitive – making it easier for creative professionals to collaborate and work more efficiently. Flexible, scalable and compatible with industry-standard creative solutions, Facilis’ products blend seamlessly into any studio environment – boutique, mid-size or large – and have been installed in more than 2000 facilities worldwide. http://facilis.com/