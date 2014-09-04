Vidfixer Shortlisted for IABM Innovation Award

Vidcheck, a supplier of class-leading software for automated quality control and automated correction of file-based media, has announced that its Vidfixer automated quality control (Auto QC) technology has been named as an “IABM Design & Innovation Awards Finalist 2014” in the “Test, Quality Control and Monitoring” category for the IABM Design & Innovation Awards 2014.

Vidcheck’s application Vidfixer is a fully automated quality control and correction system that ensures that a broadcast workflow is much faster, more reliable and requires fewer resources was identified by an initial judging panel as one of three leading products or services in its category to be exhibited at IBC 2014, taking place in Amsterdam from 12-16 September.

Shortlisted entries in each category will be further evaluated by an independent panel of specialist judges who will ultimately select their winners during IBC 2014.

Vidcheck CEO Thomas Dove said, “It may be that only five percent of files actually need correction, but those five percent can often take a disproportionate time in QC and correction, requiring manual edits, perhaps multiple times. This consumes precious editorial time and resources that would be better engaged in more productive activities.

“Vidfixer fully automates not only the QC process but vitally also the correction, which means that its ROI is measured in weeks rather than years, and we are honoured that it has been recognised as an IABM Design & Innovation Awards Finalist 2014.”

Vidcheck will demonstrate Vidfixer and other file-based media QC and correction tools on Stand 8.A30 during IBC 2014. Winners of The IABM Design & Innovation Awards 2014 will be announced at a reception taking place on Saturday 13th September in Amsterdam.