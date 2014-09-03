Q’ligent Drives Transition to Enterprise Monitoring

MELBOURNE, Florida, September 3, 2014 — For its IBC show debut, Q’ligent will present a strong case about how broadcasters can shift linear TV QoS to the next level through a transition to enterprise-level monitoring and visualization. Using Q’ligent’s portfolio of cloud-based solutions, broadcasters can quickly establish a highly scalable architecture that extends visibility into linear TV performance through to the often neglected last mile.

“We have seen this successful paradigm shift in many other technology areas, where end users have transitioned from expensive, proprietary point-based monitoring solutions to lower cost, feature-rich and broad application-based software solutions that cover the gamut, from predictive analysis of performance issues to prescribed courses of action. Q’ligent intends to drive that change in the broadcast industry,” said Ted Korte, COO, Q’ligent.

Q’ligent’s Vision monitoring solution will be a central force in driving that change. Q’ligent has established a global footprint that allows the company to quickly deploy monitoring services for broadcast networks based on the Vision architecture. Lightweight and intelligent, Vision brings together an intuitive and limitless service that centralizes all critical media analysis of one or more distributed channels onto a single web user interface, with infinite scalability to expand monitoring points using software-defined, network-enabled probes. Q’ligent provides this service across multiple delivery platforms, ensuring broadcasters can understand how their linear TV broadcasts are performing end-to-end across terrestrial, cable, satellite and IPTV systems.

Vision’s comprehensive feature set provides QoS (quality of service) and QoE (quality of experience) monitoring, which includes predictive analysis tools and insight into performance trends that pinpoint potential signal delivery issues. Vision also offers root-cause analysis tools, enhanced recommendations for prescribed actions, and techniques to resolve issues in a proactive and actionable manner.

A major differentiator for Vision is that it brings affordability to monitoring last mile performance. Last mile analytics ensures broadcasters understand the complete picture of what their viewers are experiencing on their TV sets, computers and mobile devices.

“Vision’s unique characteristics and architectural footprint reduces costs and creates action-based real-time root cause analysis,” adds Korte. “Vision’s software-driven probes have limitless expandability throughout the network, and offers broadcasters and network operators a financially viable method to finally gain direct analytical access at the last mile.

Q’ligent will demonstrate Vision alongside its complete range of enterprise monitoring and visualization solutions at its IBC stand in Hall 8 (Stand 8.D03). IBC takes place at the RAI Exhibition Center in Amsterdam from September 12-16.

ABOUT Q’ligent

Q’ligent architects complete monitoring and visualization solutions for broadcasters, content distributors, ad agencies, regulators and network operators. Based in Melbourne, Florida, Q’ligent’s software-defined approach provides an open, vendor-agnostic platform to monitor performance, integrity and compliance of multiple signals, streams and systems across enterprises of any size. Its solutions provide the same consistent quality of content and service across multiple delivery platforms simultaneously.

