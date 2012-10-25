New Orad Material Shaders Add Photorealism to Broadcast Graphics

October 25, 2012 — Orad has once again raised the bar in broadcast graphics production with its new Material Shaders package. Material Shaders let designers quickly add effects to Orad 3Designer-created graphic objects. The Material Shaders affect the surface appearance of an object to create looks that typically cannot be achieved with real-time graphics systems or 3Designer animation/texturing tools.



With the new Material Shaders, photorealistic surfaces can be created without the need to invest time in texturing in external modelling applications. They can be added to graphic objects in real time, making them ideal for fast-paced broadcast graphics production environments. Shaders are divided into several material categories, such as bricks, ceramics, glass, metallic, mosaics, plastics, stones and wood, providing designers over 100 different material elements to work with.



For more about Orad’s new Material Shaders, please click here.



About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphics solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad’s compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at www.orad.tv.



