Plura Introduces Sophisticated Preview Monitor at IBC2014

PHOENIX, September 2, 2014 — Plura, a global manufacturer of high-performance digital broadcast and video production solutions, will introduce a new dual 7-inch monitor solution at IBC2014 (RAI Convention Center, Amsterdam, September 12-16, Stand 8.B73) for video preview applications. The new LCM-207-3G monitor expands the LCM range of affordable monitors, keeping costs very low by integrating features tailored specifically for preview needs – notably, in-depth color calibration to maximize picture quality and integrity.

The LCM-207 3G monitor feature set is focused on monitoring, calibration and control needs for matching video quality across dual, side-by-side monitors. Like other Plura monitors, the LCM-207-3G integrates these pertinent tools instead of forcing options and extra components on customers that ultimately raise costs. The new monitor specifically stands apart from competitive preview monitors by providing two 3G/HD/SD inputs per screen with active loops, and integrating both calibration capability for accurate color reproduction; and Ethernet control for extensive networking. These tools set the LCM-207-3G apart from other dual 7-inch systems that provide only a basic monitor and driver package, and require users to integrate additional tools to extend feature sets.

At the same time, Plura will keep costs low by omitting advanced measurement tools found in other Plura monitors that serve no purpose in video preview environments.

“It’s especially important to maintain color integrity in production, and the LCM-207 3G delivers pristine color matching tools for professional calibration at an affordable price point,” said Ray Kalo, CEO and President of Plura. “The LCM-207-3G delivers the high level of sophistication that broadcast and production professionals deserve in a dual 7-inch preview monitor, while maintaining a focused and sensible feature set.”

On the control side, the compact 3RU LCM-207-3G integrates with Plura’s PCS-400 Ethernet Controller to enable software-defined networking with other Plura monitors. This provides customers with flexible options to network preview applications with other monitoring applications across the broadcast and production workflow. The software-defined networking capability also improves overall quality control by enabling single-seat access to every monitor on the network, allowing users to adjust menus, switch inputs and enhance individual control across multiple units.

The standard LCM-207-3G calibration feature, as with all Plura production-oriented monitors, enables gamma, color temperature and white luminance level adjustments to meet all broadcast standards. Other integrated features include PIP capability, dynamic or static UMP and tally, as well as HDMI and component inputs.

ABOUT Plura Europe GmbH

Plura is a leading global manufacturer of a wide range of high-performance multi-function HD and SD LCD video monitors (up to 70") and equipment engineered specially for digital broadcast and professional video production. Plura products offer an incomparable feature set, superior picture quality and extraordinary value and reliability. Plura Europe GmbH is known for truly affordable high-end features built upon core technology. The company’s solutions include studio and portable video monitors, test and measurement equipment and software, character/template-driven graphics generators, and digital signage systems.

# # #