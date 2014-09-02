Prism Sound Releases SADiE Version 6.1

Prism Sound has announced the release of SADiE Version 6.1, an update to its highly acclaimed SADiE Version 6.0.0 recording and editing software.

With no dedicated proprietary hardware requirements the SADiE v 6.1 software packs are application based and focus on the core SADiE expertise of Mastering, Radio Production, TV/Film Post, Archiving and Restoration, and high level Sound Design.

Prism Sound has also announced a new and exceptionally competitive pricing structure for its SADiE software packs. With the entry level SADiE PRO now starting at UK £445.00 (plus VAT), the product range is even more cost effective, taking the SADiE brand, reputation and advantages into new markets. The extended compatibility will also significantly reinforce its appeal to professional users around the world.

New SADiE Features

WAV Master

With many more consumers now choosing to buy their music via a download, record labels are increasingly asking mastering engineers to deliver mastered audio as digital WAV files so they can be easily supplied to audio download sites such as iTunes, Spotify and Amazon.

SADiE's newly introduced WAV Master feature allows users to create WAV files for an entire album, using PQ marks to define the start and end of the WAV file for each album track. Track Titles, Artist Name and other information is automatically incorporated into these files. As a further extension of its WAV Master feature, SADiE has also introduced a new high quality Sample Rate conversion algorithm. This brings the sample rate conversion process in-line with the high quality processing standards for which SADiE's parent company, Prism Sound, is famous.

This ultra-efficient workflow allows SADiE's PQ list to be used as a single source to create the WAVs, DDP and CDs that are required by today's mastering engineers.

ISRC in BWF Files

Prism Sound has also incorporated ISRC in BWF into SADiE's new WAV Master option. This feature is included as part of the Mastering Suite and Sound Suite packs.

Created and standardised by the European Broadcasting Union, Broadcast WAV (BWF) is an extended WAV format that allows ISRC data to be embedded in the file. ISRC stands for International Standard Recording Code. Every song released, and every version of that song, is allocated a unique ISRC by the record label. ISRC is then used to ensure that the correct files are used for playback and replication. It also ensures that artists and recording professionals who stand to benefit financially from any playback or replication are identified and compensated.

The UK Music Producer's Guild has led the initiative to get BWF adopted as standard, and in conjunction with the EBU it has produced a Recommended Practice document that lays out methods by which an ISRC can be embedded into a BWF.

Other updates

These include an extension to SADiE's Wav Master functionality with support for reading and writing a WAV file's LIST-INFO chunk, and for Track Name and Artist metadata (included in Mastering Suite and Sound Suite packs). Prism Sound has also incorporated 32bit floating point format for recording or bouncing to WAV or BWF, thus allowing engineers to work at the highest possible resolution throughout. There is also the option of creating a profile when making a DDP Image or importing one.

In addition to these upgrades, Prism Sound is now including SADIE MTR (Multi-Track Recorder) software in the SADIE6 installer. This will run without license when using an LRX2 or Prism Sound Lyra, Titan, and Atlas, interfaces, and requires a license for native operation.

Looking to the future, SADiE will soon be offering enhanced video support for BlackMagic Design Decklink cards, as well as timecode support on SADiE Native systems (where the ASIO audio hardware supports timecode functionality). These extended new features will be included in an imminent service update. The software element of this update will be available to all 6.1 users, although some users may require additional hardware.

To try out the software, please visit http://www.sadie.com/support/download_v6.php

About Prism Sound

Founded in 1987, Prism Sound manufacture high-quality professional digital audio equipment for the International broadcast, film, music production, manufacturing and telecommunications sectors. The range now includes SADiE digital audio workstations and location recorders. Prism Sound also manufactures audio test and measurement products such as the DSA-1 and the dScope Series III audio analyzer.

For more information please visit www.sadie.com or www.prismsound.com