aQ Broadcast Features aQ Production Suite at IBC 2014

aQ Broadcast Limited, which designs, develops and manufactures an integrated range of newsroom, scripting, automation and media management software alongside video server and production hardware is showcasing its fully featured aQ Production Suite (aPS) at IBC 2014.

The aPS is a totally integrated, multi-user production system that combines many of the discreet components from a typical studio workflow into a single cost-effective system. It provides all of the core functionality required for a TV studio, with the advanced scripting and automation features required for live news operations alongside transmission control for scheduled programme output. The system can be operated manually as a conventional video and audio mixing system, with built-in recording, playback, graphics etc., but programmes can also be automated so that multiple functions can be triggered from a single button or mouse click.

aQ Broadcast CEO Neil Hutchins said, “Because the aPS provides and automates so many production tasks, it requires minimal operational staff and, therefore, reduces costs. The production of professional programming has never been easier.”

A crucial feature of the aPS is that it is a single-vendor solution. Historically, systems with a similar level of sophistication would be supplied by multiple vendors, leading to lengthy and complex installations and difficult troubleshooting. Because the aPS is designed and developed entirely by aQ Broadcast, it requires no integration with third-party devices and is easy to install and operate as a single system.

Hutchins adds, “With the aPS, a new channel could be on-air in days, rather than weeks or months. Our integrated approach with simple-to-use functions enables users to concentrate on content rather than the technical issues involved in going to air.”

Once installed and operational, the aPS, along with all other aQ products, is supported by a team spread across three continents, ensuring that any issue can be resolved quickly by experienced engineers.

aQ Broadcast will be at IBC 2014 on stand 9.B14ci.