ATMC Cable TV and North State Communications Choose Mariner xVu(TM) to Ensure Superior TV Service Quality on Microsoft(R) Mediaroom(R) Deployments

Mariner's Video Service Oriented Monitoring(TM) (vSOM) Solution Dramatically Reduces Truck Rolls, Increasing OPEX

LAS VEGAS -- Oct. 24, 2012 -- Mariner, a global leader in IP video service monitoring and troubleshooting technologies, today announced that ATMC Cable TV of Shallotte, N.C., and North State Communications of High Point, N.C., have deployed the Mariner xVu(TM) suite of service monitoring products, including Mariner SupportVu(TM), Mariner NetworkVu(TM), and Mariner ReportVu(TM). Both ATMC and North State Communications are utilizing Mariner's award-winning Video Service Oriented Monitoring(TM) (vSOM) platform with Microsoft(R) Mediaroom(R) middleware. Relying on insight from the head-end, the end-to-end Mariner xVu solution provides the best possible quality of experience (QoE) for TV customers while increasing operational cost savings for service providers.

Mariner is a recognized Microsoft Mediaroom partner in both test and measurement and application platform management. By deploying Mariner xVu, service providers can offer QoE insight to head-end technicians, network operations, field technicians, and customer service representatives. The suite significantly lowers OPEX costs by reducing costly truck rolls and managing at-risk customers proactively.

"In the short time Mariner xVu products have been at our disposal, we have experienced fantastic benefits," says Brent Brinson, Engineering Manager, ATMC Cable TV. "Mariner xVu allows us to make intelligent decisions on how we respond to service issues by quickly diagnosing whether the problems are confined to the set-top box, home, a channel, or a node. As a result, we are able to reduce our customers' downtime. Mariner xVu saves us time and money and provides our customers with shorter disruptions in service."

ATMC uses SupportVu, Mariner's help desk tool, to reduce customer service calls. With better visibility into their subscribers, the customer care team has eliminated unnecessary and costly truck rolls. Additionally, the service provider uses NetworkVu to troubleshoot end-to-end quality of TV service in an effort to identify potential problems on their network proactively and reduce the frequency and duration of outages should they occur.

"Mariner xVu helped us identify several network issues already," says Mark Dula, Vice President, Technology and Operations, North State Communications. "We are able to quickly isolate the area of the network being impacted, evaluate the scale of the problem, and then green-light any attempts at resolving the issue. Mariner xVu is a reliable tool for evaluating the current health of the network at any time and reviewing network performance during unmanned hours. Having visibility into the customers' equipment is a big advantage."

North State Communications uses Mariner's help desk tool to optimize the installation of digital TV service. SupportVu gives install and repair technicians a quick and easy way to confirm that everything is working properly, as well as verify that a repair was successfully completed -- enabling the service provider to avoid a costly second truck roll in both cases.

"We are excited to extend the deployment of Mariner xVu to the North Carolina market," says Curtis Howe, President and CEO of Mariner. "Using Mariner xVu, ATMC and North State Communications can proactively and efficiently confirm and isolate IPTV performance issues before they negatively affect the end user experience, thereby dramatically improving customer satisfaction and increasing OPEX."

Mariner xVu is the world's most deployed video monitoring solution, with 7 million devices under management 24/7, and service providers in North America, Europe, the Caribbean, and Asia-Pacific markets.

About ATMC Cable TV (www.atmc.net)

ATMC is a member-owned cooperative providing a multitude of communications services, including telephone, long distance, business systems, wireless, Internet/broadband, ATMC Security and digital cable television service in Brunswick County, North Carolina. Chartered in 1955, ATMC is the largest telephone cooperative in North Carolina.

About North State Communications (www.northstate.net)

One of the nation's top 15 largest independent communications companies, North State Communications (NSC) provides the preeminent Internet, voice, wireless, data and advanced television services to businesses and consumers in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina. NSC's Plex Advanced TV and Broadband Internet services are backed by the area's most advanced fiber optic network. The company's unique blend of superior technology and service delivery has made it one of the fastest growing telecommunications and home entertainment providers in the region.

About Mariner (marinerpartners.com)

Mariner is the leading provider of Video Service Oriented Monitoring(TM) (vSOM) and management platforms for multiscreen networks. Mariner's innovative, award-winning flagship product Mariner xVu(TM) allows service providers to offer a reliable, high-quality viewing experience; rapidly isolate IPTV network issues; and cost-effectively reduce truck rolls to ensure a superior broadband and IPTV service. Mariner xVu is the world's most deployed monitoring solution, with 7 million devices under management. Mariner's frostt(TM) platform is an application management solution that allows operators to monetize their IPTV applications by turning every subscriber interaction into a revenue generating opportunity.

