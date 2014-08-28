DVEO Launches 50 Channel Transcoding Playout Server and Streaming Appliance -– Ideal for Websites, Schools, Hotels, or Digital Signage
San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), is now shipping their multiple channel live streaming playout server with transcoding for video-on-demand applications. The IP Grooming Server™ 50ch 1TB streams multiple video and audio files from the on board one terabyte hard drive, with scheduled playlists. DVEO will introduce the new system at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, September 12-16, at Stand 2.A34.
The IP Grooming Server is a media capture and playout server. It stores transport streams, then "grooms" them by transcoding the streams to H.264 and/or scaling the video to different resolutions. It also adds various "wrappers" such as HLS, RTMP, etc.
The Linux® based system outputs up to 50 streams at the same time, with different bit rates and wrappers for each stream.
The input of the stored content typically arrives via FTP file transfer, and the files to be played are stored on the server. Input can be individual files or multiple files. Supported file types include H.264 ts, flv, H.264 ps, .mov, VC-1 (.wmv), mkv, and others. The IP Grooming Server naturally supports loopable playback.
"With the IP Grooming Server, you can create your own 50 'streaming' web channels with 50 different movies or content, playing on your preset schedule," commented Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "It’s a great video hosting playout server for ISPs, corporate websites, schools, hotels, and digital signage."
"We also offer a system without transcoding or scaling – the IP Server,” Laszlo Zoltan went on to say. "The IP Server includes scheduling and adds wrappers, making it a cost-efficient option."
Supplemental Information for Press Release
Features -- IP Grooming Server:
- Streams multiple output protocols from the on board 1 TB hard drive
- Use individual files or multiple playlists for input
- Multiple bit rates and resolutions supported
- Loopable playback
- Transcodes on the fly
- Watch Folder Mechanism for updates
- Scheduler for streaming by the clock
- Creates simultaneous High, Medium, and Low bitrate streams
- Expandable Hard Disk via SANs, etc.
- Outputs: Multiple simultaneous IP streams through GigE port (RJ45)
- IP Output protocols: HTTP Live (HLS), HTTP, UDP, RTP, multicast and unicast with transport stream envelope, HTTP Smooth, or RTMP (Open Flash)
- Support for segmented streaming: Apple® HTTP Live and Windows® HTTP Smooth. These streams can be played by Apple® and Android devices as well as Silverlight and Flash Clients.
- Supports M3u8 playlist files (standalone and through HTTP Live)
- Supports H.264 High Profile @ Level 4.0 (HP@L4)
- Supports 1080i, 1080p, 720p, 480i, CIF, QCIF, qHD, H.264up and many others, and custom resolutions
- Supports 50 simultaneous output channels, with multiple resolutions and wrappers
- Tested compatible with major brands of IP devices including Amino™, Roku®, Dune HD™, Telergy, and Apple iPad® and iPhone®
- Supports Verimatrix™ and other Rotating Key Servers
- Remote GUI includes on/off scheduling
- SNMP or REST or SOAP remote management
- Low power consumption due to Ivy Bridge Intel® CPU
Suggested Retail Prices:
IP Grooming Server (with transcoding): $16,995 U.S.
IP Server (No transcoding): $4,995 U.S.
DVEO and IP Grooming Server are trademarks of Computer Modules, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.
About CMI and DVEO
CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.
For more information on CMI and DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO's press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.
DVEO, 11409 West Bernardo Court, San Diego, California, 92127
Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815
