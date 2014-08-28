DVEO Launches 50 Channel Transcoding Playout Server and Streaming Appliance -– Ideal for Websites, Schools, Hotels, or Digital Signage

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), is now shipping their multiple channel live streaming playout server with transcoding for video-on-demand applications. The IP Grooming Server™ 50ch 1TB streams multiple video and audio files from the on board one terabyte hard drive, with scheduled playlists. DVEO will introduce the new system at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, September 12-16, at Stand 2.A34.



The IP Grooming Server is a media capture and playout server. It stores transport streams, then "grooms" them by transcoding the streams to H.264 and/or scaling the video to different resolutions. It also adds various "wrappers" such as HLS, RTMP, etc.



The Linux® based system outputs up to 50 streams at the same time, with different bit rates and wrappers for each stream.



The input of the stored content typically arrives via FTP file transfer, and the files to be played are stored on the server. Input can be individual files or multiple files. Supported file types include H.264 ts, flv, H.264 ps, .mov, VC-1 (.wmv), mkv, and others. The IP Grooming Server naturally supports loopable playback.



"With the IP Grooming Server, you can create your own 50 'streaming' web channels with 50 different movies or content, playing on your preset schedule," commented Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "It’s a great video hosting playout server for ISPs, corporate websites, schools, hotels, and digital signage."



"We also offer a system without transcoding or scaling – the IP Server,” Laszlo Zoltan went on to say. "The IP Server includes scheduling and adds wrappers, making it a cost-efficient option."



Features -- IP Grooming Server:



Streams multiple output protocols from the on board 1 TB hard drive

Use individual files or multiple playlists for input

Multiple bit rates and resolutions supported

Loopable playback

Transcodes on the fly

Watch Folder Mechanism for updates

Scheduler for streaming by the clock

Creates simultaneous High, Medium, and Low bitrate streams

Expandable Hard Disk via SANs, etc.

Outputs: Multiple simultaneous IP streams through GigE port (RJ45)

IP Output protocols: HTTP Live (HLS), HTTP, UDP, RTP, multicast and unicast with transport stream envelope, HTTP Smooth, or RTMP (Open Flash)

Support for segmented streaming: Apple® HTTP Live and Windows® HTTP Smooth. These streams can be played by Apple® and Android devices as well as Silverlight and Flash Clients.

Supports M3u8 playlist files (standalone and through HTTP Live)

Supports H.264 High Profile @ Level 4.0 (HP@L4)

Supports 1080i, 1080p, 720p, 480i, CIF, QCIF, qHD, H.264up and many others, and custom resolutions

Supports 50 simultaneous output channels, with multiple resolutions and wrappers

Tested compatible with major brands of IP devices including Amino™, Roku®, Dune HD™, Telergy, and Apple iPad® and iPhone®

Supports Verimatrix™ and other Rotating Key Servers

Remote GUI includes on/off scheduling

SNMP or REST or SOAP remote management

Low power consumption due to Ivy Bridge Intel® CPU



Suggested Retail Prices:

IP Grooming Server (with transcoding): $16,995 U.S.

IP Server (No transcoding): $4,995 U.S.



