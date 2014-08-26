FSR's New LITE-IT Enclosure Box Light named Winner in rAVe's 2014 Annual Best of InfoComm Awards

Woodland Park, NJ – FSR is proud to announce that its LITE-ITEnclosure Box Light, introduced at this year’s InfoComm 2014 show in Las Vegas, has been named a winner by rAVe [Publications] in its 2014 Annual Best of InfoComm Awards in the category of “Best New AV Accessory.” Winners were revealed following the show, which reports a record high of 37,000-plus attendees from more than 114 countries. After scouring more than 490,000 net square feet of space and visiting with the 947 exhibitors showing new products and technologies, the rAVe team carefully chose the products that they thought were the best and most innovative.

FSR’s new LITE-IT easily provides lighting in floor, wall and ceiling boxes, or anywhere a work light is needed. This little light securely fastens to any ferrous metal surface via a “rare earth” magnetic mounting. A timed circuit automatically turns LITE-IT off after 75 seconds, and its anti-retrigger circuit prevents it from staying on even if the switch is held continuously.

“FSR is proud that our new LITE-IT Enclosure Box Light has not only received a very warm reception from show attendees at this year’s InfoComm show, but that it also gained the attention of the staff from rAVe and won its 2014 Annual Best of InfoComm Award,” said Jan Sandri, FSR president. “While looking to address the needs of our many users in markets ranging from education and houses of worship to corporate and medical, FSR wanted to design a unit that would deliver the same level of outstanding performance for which we are known.”

LITE-IT’s warm 3000K LED color for eye comfort provides over 12 Lumens of light output (20 percent more than a standard PR-2 flashlight bulb), and its super-efficient wide angle dual LED’s furnish a lighting pattern with uniform brightness to very end of battery life. High-quality alkaline batteries are included and pre-installed and provide 4+ years of typical usage from a single pair of batteries (Based on 2 operations per day, 5 days per week, 52 weeks per year).

rAVe [Publications], founded in 1998 by Gary Kayye, is a news organization that provides coverage of the commercial (ProAV) and residential (HomeAV) audiovisual trade industries via e-newsletters, blogs, video, social media, and a variety of other mediums.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the audio / video, datacom, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and HDBaseT & CAT-X signal delivery solutions.

The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

