Digigram to Introduce New Low-Latency, High-Density LX-MADI PCIe Sound Card at IBC2014

LX-MADI PCIe Sound Card Offers 64/64 MADI I/O, Latency Down to 3 ms, and High Stability in Audio Production and Broadcast Automation Applications

MONTBONNOT, France -- Aug. 19, 2014 --Digigram today announced that it will showcase the new LX-MADI PCI Express(R) (PCIe(R)) sound card, the latest addition to company's unparalleled range of sound cards engineered for broadcast applications, at IBC2014. Digigram designed this card to provide radio and television broadcasters with low-latency performance and reliable multichannel synchronous audio PC connectivity in high-density audio production and automation applications.

"With the new LX-MADI PCIe card, users can establish a high permanence-of-service bridge between the PC-based content management world of digital audio workstations and automation systems and the legacy synchronous audio world based on AES10 standard Multichannel Audio Digital Interface (MADI)," said Pascal Malgouyard, head of product marketing at Digigram. "This approach simplifies the systems required to support key broadcast processes while ensuring the continued quality and reliability of audio signals."

Equipped with an optical MADI interface, Digigram's new LX-MADI PCIe sound card supports a 64/64 I/O channel count with low roundtrip latency down to 3 milliseconds. An embedded 64x64 matrix gives users routing and direct monitoring capabilities, along with record and play functions. Because the LX-MADI PCIe sound card is a hardware solution, it offers high stability regardless of the computational load presented by other applications running on the host system, such as editing, processing, ingest, and playout.

The new Digigram LX-MADI PCIe sound card will be shipping by the end of 2014. In the meantime, it will be available for demonstrations on the Digigram IBC2014 stand (8.C51).

Further information about Digigram and the company's products is available at www.digigram.com or by phone at +33 4 76 52 47 47.

About Digigram

Positioned at the convergence of professional audio and video with IT, Digigram offers IP-based solutions that enable users worldwide to increase their competitiveness through change.

The company's products enable the reliable capture, production and delivery of high-quality audio and video over IP networks. Its innovative IP audio codecs, professional sound cards, and audio processing software are used by thousands of journalists, broadcasters, and audio engineers worldwide. Digigram's all-IP video product line provides advanced contribution and distribution solutions to broadcast, IPTV, Web TV, and OTT operators. The company also delivers key audio/video technologies and OEM solutions to software vendors and manufacturers.

For more than 25 years, through constant innovation and the development of fruitful partnerships, Digigram has been influential in energizing the industry, raising standards, and pushing forward technological development.

Further information on Digigram and its product portfolio is available at www.digigram.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

