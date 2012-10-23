Chyron at CCW 2012:

ChyronIP

Making its North American debut at CCW 2012, the new ChyronIP is a real-time HD/SD 2D and 3D character and graphics generator specifically designed for the NewTek(R) TriCaster(TM) -- an all-in-one, integrated live production system that offers the power of a live network studio. ChyronIP is a compact, lightweight system that provides producers with up to two HD or SD full-motion channels of Chyron graphics that stream directly into the TriCaster over a network connection.

Ideal for sports, news, entertainment, and any other live production, ChyronIP allows TriCaster users to employ the same high-impact graphics typically seen in premier sports and entertainment broadcasts. Because graphics data is delivered via a network connection, broadcasters can take advantage of ChyronIP for TriCaster without tying up any of the needed camera inputs that are critical to live production. ChyronIP allows users to leverage Chyrons award-winning Lyric(R) PRO graphics application to create live, full-motion Chyron broadcast graphics, 3D animations and transitions.

Company Quote:

"ChyronIP is an ideal choice for producers looking to create high-quality, sophisticated HD and 3D motion graphics for news and sports programming," said Kieran Foster, vice president of North American sales at Chyron. "Combined with the TriCaster system, broadcasters can integrate Chyron's animated and information-rich graphics into their live HD productions quickly, easily, and at an unprecedented price point."

Company Overview:

