Xytech Launches MediaPulse Cloud at IBC 2014

(Mission Hills, CA/London, UK) - Xytech, the market leader in facility management software for the broadcast, production, media services and video transmission industries, will introduce MediaPulse Cloud at IBC 2014. MediaPulse Cloud delivers the complete functionality of Xytech's flagship MediaPulse platform in a secure, managed solution operating 24/7/365. With Xytech's scalable cloud offering, customers will no longer need to purchase, maintain and upgrade their own IT infrastructure.

The innovations present in MediaPulse Cloud represent a significant advancement for the industry-leading facility management system and offer unparalleled flexibility, whenever and wherever users need it. Compatible with any IT environment, MediaPulse Cloud works seamlessly with Windows PCs and tablets, Macs, iPads and Android tablets.

Xytech invested in a high performance, fault tolerant infrastructure to ensure MediaPulse Cloud's responsiveness. Users are set up with unique databases to ensure security, and MediaPulse Cloud is supported by industry best practices.

In addition to MediaPulse Cloud, the latest version of Xytech's MediaPulse platform will also be on display at IBC. MediaPulse 2014 delivers asset management, order management, resource management and financial management in a configurable, platform-independent, browser-based application.

The 2014 release includes hundreds of new features and performance improvements. The new features center on four core areas:

User Interface

SKY 2014, the platform-independent and browser-based interface for MediaPulse, has been upgraded to include a complete graphical scheduling application, real time dashboards for user-defined KPIs and a form editor to modify all screens.

Media Order and Transmission Order modules have also received significant enhancements, enabling users to create complex order profiles with a simple click.

System Interoperability

MediaPulse 2014 features new adapters for Miranda, Telestream, Avid AirSpeed and Avid Capture, expanding integration capabilities and facilitating automated workflows involving a huge range of third party systems via Xytech's Digital Order technology. Clients can also add any hardware platform to the MediaPulse ecosystem using our unique MediaPulse Adapter technology and new SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) tool.

Asset Management

Xytech's new MetaVault MAM (Media Asset Management system) provides a complete content backbone for the creation and storage of files, proxies and metadata. This new functionality makes integrating multiple MAMs, including those from other vendors, into a comprehensive, federated solution a reality.

Internationalization

MediaPulse 2014 includes a host of fully supported Language Packs to facilitate global usage. German is now offered in addition to French (European dialect), Korean, Norwegian and Portuguese. Additional Language Packs are available upon order.

"Xytech continues to define the marketplace with the most innovative and client-centric products available," said Greg Dolan, Chief Operating Officer of Xytech. "We are intensely focused on our clients' need for flexible, scalable solutions to the issues they face, and we feel that MediaPulse Cloud raises the bar for facility management. Over the past year, we've tested the system throughout the US, UK, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, and users around the world consistently tell us that MediaPulse Cloud delivers superior performance. We've also increased the power of MediaPulse with our 2014 release, giving our customers the competitive edge they need to succeed in today's market. At Xytech, we are always moving forward."

# # #

