Zenverge Teams Up With Intel(R) and Digital Keystone to Develop New Hybrid Gateway Reference Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Oct. 23, 2012 -- Zenverge, a leading developer of advanced content networking ICs, today announced it has collaborated with Intel Corporation and Digital Keystone to develop a powerful hybrid gateway reference platform. This platform is capable of streaming high-quality broadcast TV content to smart TVs, tablets, smartphones, game consoles, and other IP-connected devices in addition to functioning as a high speed data and voice gateway.

"The desire to access content anywhere, anytime, and on any device makes multiscreen support essential for next-generation gateways," said Shawn Saleem, executive vice president of marketing and strategic planning, Zenverge. "Working with industry-leading technology companies like Intel and Digital Keystone, Zenverge allows pay-TV operators to deploy high-quality in-home multiscreen services at reduced operational and capital expenses."

The robust and high-speed reference platform includes the Intel(R) Puma(TM) 6 system on a chip (SOC) technology, which transfer data at speeds of up to 1 Gbps to process audio, video, data, and voice traffic, making it the ideal solution for gateways that require high-capacity storage and home-networking capabilities. Leveraging Zenverge ZN200 quad HD Content Networking IC and Digital Keystone Maelstrom media management software technologies, the reference platform can securely process broadcast and OTT content in all formats supported by smart TVs, tablets, and smartphones, providing end users with the ultimate in-home multiscreen experience.

"The combination of Zenverge, Intel, and Digital Keystone Maelstrom software technologies results in a fully integrated multi-stream transcoding, encryption, and packaging solution that seamlessly supports all popular Android and iOS devices," said Paolo Siccardo, president and CEO, Digital Keystone, "As the adoption of IP clients skyrockets, we are excited to work with industry visionaries such as Zenverge and Intel to create an advanced video distribution solution that is easy to deploy, manage, and use."

About Digital Keystone (www.digitalkeystone.com)

Digital Keystone is the world leader in secure content delivery to the entire Digital Home. Based in Mountain View, CA with offices in Aix-en-Provence, France, Digital Keystone develops digital entertainment technologies that bridge the Pay TV, PC and consumer electronics industries. Solutions include the Maelstrom gateway, PODware(R) and PRISMA(TM) content security stacks, and the HPNX(TM) family of validation, certification, and manufacturing tools. Digital Keystone and Maelstrom are trademarks of Digital Keystone in the United States and other countries.

About Zenverge (www.zenverge.com)

Zenverge is a fabless semiconductor company devoted to accelerating consumer access to next-generation digital content and services. The company is a leading developer of content networking ICs built around the patented TransAll(TM) technology, a core requirement for next-generation video services gateways. The company is based in Santa Clara, Calif.

