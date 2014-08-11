British broadcast technology heads to Brazil

A group of eight leading British media technology companies are exhibiting at SET2014, sponsored by UK Trade & Industry and managed by Tradefair. This leading exhibition, which attracts around 10,000 visitors from the whole of Latin America, is now organised by SET, the Brazilian Society of Television Engineering, and covers all aspects of modern multi-platform digital media.

Britain has been an innovator in broadcast and media technology for more than 100 years. The companies in this group, managed by Tradefair, reflect the broad range of skills, technologies and products required to meet today’s content producers, broadcasters and service providers.

Many have spent the summer in Brazil, involved in the World Cup, like Object Matrix, whose servers and asset management was used by Fox Sports Brazil to support its coverage. RT Software offers a graphics solution which draws virtual graphics onto the pitch for analysis of the action, ideal for football pre- and post-match discussions, as well as any other sport.

To archive content, XenData has extended the capabilities of its systems based on LTO tape, including more than a petabyte of data, equivalent to around 50,000 hours of HD. QLS Distribution includes a number of leading archive, asset management and workflow brands in its software portfolio.

Calrec Audio is a world leader in audio mixers for broadcast applications, and will be showcasing its latest digital and analogue desks at SET2014. Also known for its audio accessories, TSL Products will be featuring devices supporting one of the most important current trends: audio and video over ethernet using IP.

Cobham continues to innovate in wireless communications, getting camera and microphone signals back from difficult places like ocean-going yachts, horse race starting stalls and even cricket batsmen’s helmets. The party is completed by Peak Communications, which provides broadcast, commercial and military customers all they need to set up satellite earth stations.

“The World Cup was seen around the world, and was hugely impressive, and of course the Olympics are just a couple of years away,” said Mark Birchall of Tradefair. “British specialist vendors continue to lead the way in the rapidly-changing broadcast and media market, and I am delighted to be working with these eight leading companies once again to help them take the best of British to Brazil.”

SET2014 takes place in the Expo Center Norte in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 24 – 27 August. The base of the UK Pavillion can be found at the Tradefair stand, B16f.