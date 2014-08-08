Fairlight Demonstrates Ongoing Innovation at IBC 2014

Fairlight's international reputation for pushing the boundaries of technology will be reinforced at IBC 2014 (7.H17) when the company shows a range of innovative products.

Leading the parade is Fairlight's Live console family, which includes the Award-winning EVO.Live digital audio mixing system – a dual function console that allows engineers to switch between live and post modes at the touch of a button. Designed for the most demanding on-air and live productions, Fairlight's versatile Live family covers a wide range of consoles, processing and I/O solutions, giving users highly scalable audio processing capabilities. In addition, Fairlight is showing its expanded range of live production tools, which includes the highly acclaimed iCan customisation software.

At IBC 2014, Fairlight will also be reinforcing the industry's drive towards the ultimate in cinematic and immersive sound delivery by launching a new platform for Object Oriented 3D Sound Production.

This new platform supports traditional standard and custom bussing in simultaneous 2D and 3D, along with NHK’s 22.2, Dolby Atmos (via RMU) and DTS MDA. It also supports third party client applications such as Avid Pro Tools 10.x and Nuendo 6.0.

IBC 2014 will give new and existing Fairlight users their first opportunity to see the company's fifth major software release, based on the brand new second generation CC-2 FPGA audio engine. The CC-2 audio engine with V5 software is perfectly suited to the demanding delivery requirements of today's broadcast industry. By providing over 1,000 playback channels, 100 live inputs and 100+ output buses, the system is the most powerful audio engine ever made.

Fairlight will complete its IBC 2014 unveiling by showing how to deliver complex multi-sourced workflows by combining its open platform Media GateWay with its unique iCan workflow automation tools. These Gateways offer a glimpse into the future of broadcast post production by embracing collaborative editing environments such as Quantel's Qtube, with internet based video source reference, original source audio and faster-than-realtime layback.

To learn more about Fairlight, please visit IBC 2014 Booth 7.H17, or www.fairlight.com.au for English information and www.fairlighteu.com for German information.

