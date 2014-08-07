Solid State Logic Releases Updated Feature Set for SSL ‘MADI-Bridge’ at IBC 2014

New features include SRC and innovative Split Mode Operation

AMSTERDAM – Solid State Logic, the world’s leading provider of tools for creative audio professionals, is proud to announce the release of new features for MADI-Bridge, the company’s MADI to Dante IP Audio Network interface at IBC 2014 (Hall 8, D83). Part of SSL’s new ‘Network I/O’ Range, MADI-Bridge is the industry’s first fully broadcast-ready interface between MADI and Dante. The new features for the MADI-Bridge include bi-directional Sample Rate Conversion and a unique and powerful new ‘Split Mode.’

‘MADI-Bridge’ provides an interface between a Dante IP Audio Network and MADI. With 64 channels per Bridge @ 48kHz, or 32 channels at 96kHz, redundant MADI, IP Network ports and PSU, the Bridge is built for uninterrupted fully-redundant operation. In addition to the built-in clock redundancy in Dante controller, the MADI-Bridge includes a pair of sync inputs for use as a self-redundant Dante Grand Master clock. The unit can synchronise to Video sync, tri-level or black and burst, Word clock, MADI or PTP Network sync. MADI-Bridge also features a front panel headphone socket (with rotary level control) and built-in headphone monitor routing, to truly replace traditional patch bay routing and fault-finding functionality with equivalents in the IP Audio domain. GPIO connections allow for transfer of tally info and switching functions across the network with the audio.

MADI-Bridge will be shown for the first time at IBC 2014 featuring bi-directional 44.1kHAz/48kHz/88.2kHz/96kHz Sample Rate Conversion functionality and an innovative new ‘Split Mode’ feature. Split Mode allows the pair of MADI connectors to be used independently (rather than in their usual redundant mode) for bi-directional split/combine operation. This can be employed in a number of ways, for example, two 32 channel 96kHz MADI feeds can be combined to form one 64 channel 48kHz Dante stream or an asynchronous, but same sample rate stage can be connected to multiple OB vehicles. Other new features include a new LOCK mode whereby an admin user can lock all functionality of the unit except the front panel confidence monitoring and a neat new feature which, in Monitor Mode, enables the user to toggle the screen between showing the Monitor Matrix view and the Channel Name of the device currently being monitored.

MADI-Bridge is the most powerful, feature-rich, specialised for Broadcast, MADI to Dante Interface available. Also available in the SSL Network I/O range is ‘SDI,’ which provides bidirectional bridging between embedded SDI Audio and a Dante IP Audio Network (eight 3G-SDI Embedders and eight SDI De-Embedders provide up to 256 channels of SDI connectivity). SSL will showcase the Network I/O Range at IBC with a forward thinking practical demonstration of how SSL consoles and a wide range of devices from third party manufacturers can be combined today to form dynamic and extremely powerful IP audio Networks.

SSL Network I/O:SDI and MADI-Bridge areavailable now.



The new MADI-Bridge features are available to existing owners as a free firmware upgrade.

Solid State Logic is the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit: www.solidstatelogic.com.