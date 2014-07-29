Imagineer Systems to Showcase mocha Pro 4.0 at SIGGRAPH 2014

Guildford, UK – July 29, 2014 –Imagineer Systems, creators of the Academy Award-winningmocha® Planar Tracking technology, will be exhibiting at this year’s annual SIGGRAPH conference, taking place from August 12th through 14th at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Canada. Attendees to the show can stop by the Imagineer Systems booth (817) to learn more about the launch of the mocha Pro v4, which features a brand new Stereoscopic 3D workflow, Python scripting support, customizable keyboard shortcuts, new exports and format handling, and more improvements for visual effects facilities. Members of the Imagineer Systems team will be presenting demos daily at the booth.

“We continue to see VFX growth in feature films and effects-heavy episodic television,” says Ross Shain, chief marketing officer, Imagineer Systems. “Our customers asked for stereoscopic 3D support, so we took on the challenge and produced a time saving workflow, in which an artist can planar track between the left and right views. The result is a highly efficient workflow for stereo 3D tracking, roto, camera solving, and better object removal (clean plating). Additionally, Python scripting is a feature that customers have requested for a long time. We’re happy to provide these types of tools in mocha Pro 4, which addresses many of the growing demands of today’s VFX and post-production facilities.”

mocha Pro 4 Feature Highlights At a Glance

mocha ’s new Stereoscopic 3D workflow adds unique stereo support to planar tracking, rotoscoping, object removal and 3D camera solving. It also adds the capability to work on uncorrected, native stereo 3D footage. Users can quickly analyze differences between right and left camera streams and apply the solved disparity in 2D tracking, 3D camera solving, object remove module and image stabilization.

Watch the mocha Pro 4 promo video: https://vimeo.com/99295174.

mocha AE Becomes mocha Plus

Imagineer Systems also recently released the new mocha Plus. Replacing mocha AE, mocha Plus adds professional VFX modules including a 3D camera solver, lens correction tools for After Effects and support for copying and pasting mocha roto masks directly to the Premiere Pro timeline. mocha Plus also supports a multitude of compositing and NLE applications including recent versions of Adobe After Effects, Premiere Pro CC 2014, Apple Final Cut Pro and Motion, HitFilm, and Boris FX plug-ins.

