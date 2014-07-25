Calrec Audio IBC2014 Product Preview, Stand 8.C58

Calrec Products at IBC2014

Summa Audio Console

At IBC2014 Calrec will showcase its new Summa audio console. The Summa console is designed for broadcast professionals who need a straightforward solution for producing creative and engrossing broadcast audio, but not all of the resources offered by Calrec's Apollo and Artemis consoles.

Designed to ensure intuitive operation in live broadcast applications, Summa simplifies even complex workflow tasks, such as creating mix-minus feeds, with a highly intuitive GUI suitable for a broad range of operator levels. Users control the console via a 17-inch multitouch screen inspired by familiar tablet technology. The crisp high-resolution display provides elegant controls and a clear presentation of information. The console's other large displays are fully configurable to display bus, output, and loudness meters, and they feature dedicated metering, routing, and processing information for each fader.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Calrec/Calrec-SummaLongshot.jpg

Photo Caption: Calrec's Summa Broadcast Audio Console

Company Quote:

"IBC is the leading industry event for Europe, but it also attracts an international audience. We look forward to showcasing our new products at the show this year and look forward to the feedback from our customers and partners in the region."

-- Henry Goodman, Head of Sales and Marketing, Calrec Audio

Company Overview

Calrec Audio is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production. A broadcast specialist for 50 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters. For putting sound in the picture, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at calrec.com and community.calrec.com.