Shotoku Makes Gains With El Financiero ? Bloomberg TV

Mexico City – Shotoku Broadcast Systems, a leading international manufacturer of advanced camera support products, has announced the recent installation of its highly regarded Shotoku TK-53LVR Dolly Crane System for a Virtual Studio at El Financiero|Bloomberg TV, a station based in Mexico City that broadcasts, through an alliance with Bloomberg NY, both worldwide and local financial-based programming to Mexico and Central America. The sale was facilitated through long-time Shotoku dealer Comtelsat, based in Mexico City with offices in US, Brazil and Central America, to help the station deliver stunning graphics and visuals to viewers.

According to Ricardo Granada, IT & TV support manager, El Financiero|Bloomberg TV, the station is using the TK-53LVR system, alongside a Vizrt Virtual Studio solution, Grass Valley LDX camera dedicated to the Shotoku system, and a Kayak production switcher, as an augmented reality system, for the graphics and statistics, as well as logos of the station’s sponsors in some sections. It is used for augmented reality and virtual elements matched to the real studio.

“They don’t use a traditional lower third or a bumper to show some sponsored section of the news show,” explains Angélica Elizalde, sales executive and specialist in graphic solutions for Comtelsat. “Instead, they use the logo of the sponsor in augmented reality during the whole section — which is way more spectacular, since the anchor is interacting with the virtual element. Also, the anchors can present statistics and schemes that come out right from the floor of the studio — which is a simpler and more creative way to present the information to the audiences. And those graphics can get sponsored, too.”

“We knew the brand from other installations and knew it was a reliable and very stable system,” says Granada. “We were quite impressed because of the length of the crane and the possibilities it has for live production; and also by the fact that no other vendor has a product with the same quality, accuracy and level of service we are used to receive from Shotoku.”

The Shotoku TK-53LVR Dolly Crane System for Virtual Studio offers aunique set of VR features coupled with a sturdy twin arm structure that provides vibration-free, high performance with a single operator. The VR Dolly Crane System allows any studio to be easily transformed into a virtual environment without the need for targets on the ceiling, floors, or walls, or infrared sensors. Reliable, accurate and immediate VR data, including pan/tilt, zoom, focus and X/Y camera date is sent to the graphic computer via an RS422 cable. A Pan Bar control unit maximizes optimal pan & tilt operation. The TK-53LVR also features Shotoku’s unique SPi-Touch 2 point calibration system for quick set-up.

“We’ve been dealers for Shotoku for a number of years, and we have always preferred the system because of its reliability and accuracy in the mechanical tracking data –it’s just the best,” adds Elizalde. “They can have a 360-degree tracking of virtual elements; the arm of the crane is totally vibration free (no matter the length of it, which is quite large). They can make a very large range of movements without worrying about undesired bumping; plus they just need one operator to manage the whole system (nevertheless, they often use two people just to make sure, but most of the time is just one). Also, unlike some other systems, Shotoku guarantees that there won’t be any delay or loss on the receiving of the mechanical tracking data.”

Granada adds, “I have been a user for a few years, but I never worked with a crane system, so this was a challenge. Nevertheless, the system has proved to be as reliable as all other Shotoku products I know. Once you get to know it, it is fairly simple and straightforward to use.Overall, it’s easy to manage, it’s accurate and the final result is always impressive.”

