Timeline TV Selects Aframe to Provide Collaboration and Flexible Workflows for Post Production on Channel 4’s “The Mill”

“Aframe is Secure, Easy to Manage, With Full-Resolution Capabilities

Not Found Elsewhere”

BOSTON AND LONDON July 21, 2014 --Aframe announced that its cloud video production platform has helped Timeline TV streamline the post production of Channel 4’s historical drama

”The Mill.”

“The Mill” tells the stories of 19th-century apprentices at Quarry Bank Mill in Cheshire. It was shot with ARRI’s Alexa digital camera system in 2K both on location in Cheshire and at MediaCity’s Pie Factory. The edit was made using Avid Symphony, with the daily edits being uploaded into Aframe’s cloud platform.

Aframe is device and location agnostic, which meant that even though the scenes were filmed in Cheshire, “The Mill”’s director of photography, the Darlow Smithson production team and Channel 4 executives could review, log, annotate and download what was being filmed as it was uploaded.

Reviewing footage early in the filming schedule can identify audio and visual issues that might affect the broadcast, leading to scenes to be re-shot, a hugely expensive and time-consuming task. Aframe was particularly helpful when the team realized that the content shot may potentially be too dark to broadcast, which would have required scenes to be re-shot, potentially a hugely expensive and time-consuming task. Timeline was able to run through a post process of the footage and reassure the production team that the issue could be fixed in post-production.

Eben Clancy, director of post production at Timeline North, said, “The ease of using the cloud for this production was such an added bonus for us. It allowed all our teams to collaborate and choose workflows that worked for them, from any location on any device. The flexibility this gives you when dealing with a large range of collaborators is invaluable.”

“We chose to use Aframe again because we have always found the platform to be secure, easy to manage and with full-resolution capabilities that we have not been able to find elsewhere. Aframe allows you to organise media without actually editing it,” Clancy continued. “Our whole team can access the full-resolution media wherever and whenever they need it, while still being able to generate viewing proxies for easy review by others.”

“The Mill” airs on Sunday nights at 8pm on C4.

