Primestream, IBC2014 Preview, Stand 7.D21

Products on Display at IBC2014:

FORK Production Suite v4.6

At IBC2014, Primestream(R) will show FORK(TM) Production Suite v4.6, the latest version of its acclaimed software platform for managing the automation of the most complex broadcast workflows. With new modules, functionality, and integrations with the leading broadcast hardware and software vendors, FORK v4.6 is the most extendable, configurable, and powerful version of FORK ever released and includes major revisions to the underlying structures of the version that debuted at the 2014 NAB Show. These upgrades increase overall system responsiveness and provide for the handling of a vastly increased quantity of media assets.

These many improvements position FORK for the support of H.264, H.265, and mXF formats as well as 64-bit and 4K workflows. Behind this thinking is the intent that its customers feel secure that investments they make today pay big dividends in the future as they move toward the adoption of new formats and standards. FORK v4.6 also includes deep two-way integrations with nonlinear editors like Adobe(R) Premiere(R) Pro, Avid(R) Media Composer(R), and Apple(R) Final Cut Pro X(R). The integrations support edit-while-capture workflows with XDCAM(R), ProRes(R), and AVC-Intra(R) -- empowering sports, news, entertainment, and corporate video operations to use industry-leading NLEs -- while gaining the benefits of the FORK media asset management and automation platform for I/O, logging, tagging, proxy editing, workflow management, and archiving.

FORK Xchange Suite v3.0

Making its European premier at IBC2014, Primestream(R) will demonstrate FORK(TM) Xchange(TM) Suite v3.0, a major upgrade to the application that gives broadcasters instant Web access to content on their FORK Production servers from any Windows(R), Mac(R), or tablet device. Xchange v3.0 features a completely redesigned iPad(R) interface optimized for Apple(R) iOS 7. Also new in Xchange, users can now manage non-video files such as audio, image, document, and project files. Direct integration with multiple transcode engines for proxy rending is also made available in Xchange v3.0.

Other new features and capabilities include:

* Xchange Uploader: Allows users to submit raw or finished packages directly into the FORK production environment via a Web-based interface.

* Xchange Downloader: Allows users to download source content in order to edit final packages locally, with the ability to choose among multiple qualities to download.

* Xchange Partial File Download: Users can download sections of media, allowing faster download workflows and eliminating the need to download entire media.

* Quick, Cuts-Only Editing: Allows users to create a rough cut with footage in Xchange and send the timeline to the FORK Production environment for distribution.

Archive Bridge v1.0

Making its European premier at IBC2014, Archive Bridge(TM) v1.0 is a new module for the FORK(TM) Production Suite that provides tight integration between industry-leading archival solutions and the FORK media asset management and production automation platform. Archive Bridge enables disaster recovery workflows and interconnects multiple production environments with a central archive point -- adding essential visibility into the archival workflow and allowing facilities to make the most of their archiving dollars.

FORK Logger With STATS Makes European Debut

Making its European debut at IBC2014, FORK(TM) Logger, the metadata tagging module in the acclaimed FORK Production Suite, now integrates with in-depth data feeds from STATS, the global leader in sports information, technology, and content. With this service, FORK Logger users can start their sessions with prepopulated placeholders that contain rich event data, such as team name, location information, rosters, conference name, and win/loss records, pulled from the STATS feed. Working from these populated placeholders enables users to avoid manually entering data, which increases the accuracy of the descriptive information.

"In response to customer feedback, we have been hard at work further future-proofing the foundations of the FORK ecosystem. With a completely rebuilt foundation, FORK is ready for the UHD future and our customers have a roadmap to take their operations to the next level."

-- Claudio Lisman, Primestream President and CEO

Primestream(R), a leader in advanced automation and asset management software, offers a seamless end-to-end platform for the digital acquisition of live and file-based content, editing, logging, control room and master control playback, Web publishing, smartphone video contribution, and archiving. Primestream's proven solutions are implemented by some of the world's leading broadcasters, uplink service providers, online digital media operations, corporations, and production/postproduction facilities -- and is ideally suited for multisite operations. More information is available at primestream.com.