NUGEN Audio IBC2014 Product Preview, Stand 8.A76

NUGEN Audio, 10 Years On

Celebrating a Decade at IBC2014

Celebrating ten years of service to the broadcast community at IBC2014, NUGEN Audio will demonstrate the latest innovations in its industry-leading family of post-production and broadcast audio tools -- including key new standards-compliant technologies that further ease the burden of loudness compliance.

NEW: LMB DPP AS-11 Program Compatibility

NUGEN Audio's LMB is an offline file-based loudness analysis and correction program for high throughput applications. A new update to LMB's MXF file-handling option introduces DPP AS-11 compatibility. NUGEN Audio is a participant in the DPP compliance program, an initiative founded by U.K. public service broadcasters to help speed the transition to fully digital production and distribution for television. As a member of the AS-11 DPP compliance and certification program, NUGEN Audio is helping to develop quality assurance criteria for the AS-11 DPP specification for digital file formats. Making its IBC debut, the MXF file-handling option introduces native MXF audio-handling that enables LMB to perform automated analysis and correction of audio within an MXF container while preserving all other data within the file.

NEW: Loudness-Compliant DynApt(TM) Dynamic Adaptation Technology

Adapting dynamic content such as theatrical releases for TV or TV content for mobile streaming is a challenging task, particularly in relation to dialog. At IBC2014, NUGEN Audio will present DynApt(TM), a groundbreaking solution for intelligent repurposing of audio for TV and streaming at faster-than-real-time speeds. The DynApt algorithm has been designed to adapt the dynamic content of audio appropriately for different listening environments and playout systems, while respecting the level of dialog in the original mix and meeting specific loudness criteria. The first implementation of this new technology is now available as a DynApt extension for NUGEN Audio's LMB offline loudness correction program.

Preview: New Technology for Stereo to 5.1/7.1/9.1 Upmixing

At IBC2014, NUGEN Audio will preview a new upmix process specifically designed for film and TV production. Capable of producing a downmix compatible upmix with optional dialog isolation in the center channel, the new technology is projected to be available in early Q2 2015.

Version 1.1 of MultiMonitor for Loudness and True-Peak Monitoring

NUGEN Audio will showcase version 1.1 of MultiMonitor, the company's powerful loudness and true-peak monitoring software application. MultiMonitor offers up to 16 individual loudness and true-peak meters in mono, stereo, and 5.1 formats for up to 96 individual audio channels. With the new version, MultiMonitor now includes network meter reset options and a "tall" meter configuration. MultiMonitor is now available as standalone software or as part of a turnkey solution available through SSL in the LMS-16 hardware system.

"This year at IBC, attendees will see why NUGEN Audio has become the go-to company for loudness management and compliance. We will also be demonstrating how NUGEN Audio is broadening its toolset to address other audio requirements, such as dynamics, upmix, and support for the DPP standard. We've taken the lead on addressing dynamic content adaptations with our new DynApt algorithm to expand content repurposing. We're also proud of our participation in the DPP, which demonstrates our ongoing commitment to supporting the very latest developments in loudness compliance and management. Finally, for the first time, we'll be showcasing some of our upcoming innovations in upmix technology."

-- Jon Schorah, Founder and Creative Director, NUGEN Audio

NUGEN Audio provides the broadcast and post-production industry's most advanced audio solutions including end-to-end loudness management, metering, and correction from content acquisition through to playout. Reflecting the real-world production experience of the NUGEN Audio design team, the company's products make it easier to deliver high-quality, compliant audio while saving time, reducing costs, and preserving the creative process. NUGEN Audio's tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in broadcast, post-production, and music production. For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.